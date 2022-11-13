Lirik Lagu Hypnotised - Coldplay dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hypnotised - Coldplay

Been rusting in rubble

Running to a faint

Need a brand new coat of paint

I found myself in trouble

Thinking 'bout what ain't

Never gonna be a saint

Saying float like an eagle

Fall like the rain

Pouring to put out the pain

Oh again, and again

Now I'm hyp, hypnotised

Yeah I trip, when I look in your eyes

Oh I'm hyp, hypnotised

Yeah I slip and I'm mesmerised

It's easy to be lethal

Learning from the news

It's a guidebook for the blues

Saying it's the very same steeple

People wanna chose

They just see it from different views

And threading the needle

Fixing my flame

Oh, oh now I'm moved to exclaim

Oh again, and again

How I'm hyp, hypnotised

Yeah I trip, when I look in your eyes

Oh I'm hyp, hypnotised

Yeah I lift, and I'm mesmerised

Whoa oh-oh oh

Whoa oh-oh oh

Oh-oh oh, oh-oh-oh oh-oh

Oh again, and again

And I'm hyp, hypnotised

Yeah I lift to a permanent high

Oh I'm hyp, hypnotised

It was dark

Now it's sunrise

Credit

Artis: Coldplay

Album: Kaleidoscope EP

Dirilis: 2017

Pencipta lagu: Chris Martin, Will Champion, Guy Berryman, Johnny Buckland

Genre: Alternative/Indie

Fakta di Balik Lagu Hypnotised

Hypnotised merupakan lagu Coldplay dari EP Kaleidoscope mereka dan menjadi lagu terakhir di EP tersebut.