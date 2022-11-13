Lirik Lagu Hypnotised - Coldplay dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hypnotised - Coldplay
Been rusting in rubble
Running to a faint
Need a brand new coat of paint
I found myself in trouble
Thinking 'bout what ain't
Never gonna be a saint
Saying float like an eagle
Fall like the rain
Pouring to put out the pain
Oh again, and again
Now I'm hyp, hypnotised
Yeah I trip, when I look in your eyes
Oh I'm hyp, hypnotised
Yeah I slip and I'm mesmerised
It's easy to be lethal
Learning from the news
It's a guidebook for the blues
Saying it's the very same steeple
People wanna chose
They just see it from different views
And threading the needle
Fixing my flame
Oh, oh now I'm moved to exclaim
Oh again, and again
How I'm hyp, hypnotised
Yeah I trip, when I look in your eyes
Oh I'm hyp, hypnotised
Yeah I lift, and I'm mesmerised
Whoa oh-oh oh
Whoa oh-oh oh
Oh-oh oh, oh-oh-oh oh-oh
Oh again, and again
And I'm hyp, hypnotised
Yeah I lift to a permanent high
Oh I'm hyp, hypnotised
It was dark
Now it's sunrise
Credit
Artis: Coldplay
Album: Kaleidoscope EP
Dirilis: 2017
Pencipta lagu: Chris Martin, Will Champion, Guy Berryman, Johnny Buckland
Genre: Alternative/Indie
Fakta di Balik Lagu Hypnotised
Hypnotised merupakan lagu Coldplay dari EP Kaleidoscope mereka dan menjadi lagu terakhir di EP tersebut.
