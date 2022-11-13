Lirik Lagu Humankind - Coldplay dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Humankind - Coldplay

Today I heard the strangest

I heard the strangest song

A DJ a star away is

Playing it to turn us on

(Ay)

My heart started glowing

I feel it inside, it's flowing

I say I know, I know, I know

We're only human

I know, I know, I know

How we're designed, yeah

Oh I know, I know, I know

We're only human

But from another planet

Still they call us humankind

Today I had the strangest

Feeling that I belong (belong)

(Ay)

Before, I was dying

I feel it inside, now I'm flying

I say I know, I know, I know

We're only human

I know, I know, I know

How we're designed, yeah

Oh I know, I know, I know

We're only human

But from another planet

Still they call us humankind

(Woo, alright)

Before, I was dying

I feel it inside, now I'm flying