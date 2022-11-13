Lirik Lagu Humankind - Coldplay dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Humankind - Coldplay
Today I heard the strangest
I heard the strangest song
A DJ a star away is
Playing it to turn us on
(Ay)
My heart started glowing
I feel it inside, it's flowing
I say I know, I know, I know
We're only human
I know, I know, I know
How we're designed, yeah
Oh I know, I know, I know
We're only human
But from another planet
Still they call us humankind
Today I had the strangest
Feeling that I belong (belong)
(Ay)
Before, I was dying
I feel it inside, now I'm flying
I say I know, I know, I know
We're only human
I know, I know, I know
How we're designed, yeah
Oh I know, I know, I know
We're only human
But from another planet
Still they call us humankind
(Woo, alright)
Before, I was dying
I feel it inside, now I'm flying
