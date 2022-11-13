Lirik Lagu Higher Power - Coldplay dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Higher Power - Coldplay

Sometimes I just can't take it

Sometimes I just can't take it and it isn't alright

I'm not gonna make it

And I think my shoe's untied (oh, oh)

I'm like a broken record

I'm like a broken record and I'm not playing right

Drocer nekorb a ekil mi

'Til you tell me on a heavenly phone to

Hold tight

Come on

Come on

Oh

Come on

Come on

don't let go

Hold tight

Hold tight

Oh

"It's alright, it's alright", she said

I got my hands up shaking just to let you know

That you've got a higher power

Got me singing every second, dancing every hour

Oh yeah, you've got a higher power

And you're really someone I wanna know

This boy is electric

This boy is electric and you're sparkling light

The universe connected

And I'm buzzing night after night after night

This joy is electric

This joy is electric and you're circuiting through

I'm so happy that I'm alive

Happy I'm alive at the same time as you

'Cause you've got a higher power

Got me singing every second, dancing every hour

Oh yeah, you've got a higher power

And you're really someone I wanna know

(I wanna)

You've got

You've got (I wanna)

You've got

You've got (I wanna)

You've got

You've got (I wanna)

You've got

You've got (I wanna)

Credit

Artis: Coldplay

Album: Music of the Spheres

Dirilis: 2021

Pencipta lagu: Chris Martin, Denise Carite, Federico Vindver, Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland, Max Martin, Will Champion

Genre: Alternative/Indie, Dance/Electronic, Pop

Fakta di Balik Lagu Higher Power

Higher Power merupakan lagu Coldplay dari album studio kesembilan mereka, Music of the Spheres. Lagu ini menjadi lagu kedua dalam album tersebut dan dirilis sebagai single utama pada 7 Mei 2021.