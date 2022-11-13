Lirik Lagu Higher Power - Coldplay dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Higher Power - Coldplay
Sometimes I just can't take it
Sometimes I just can't take it and it isn't alright
I'm not gonna make it
And I think my shoe's untied (oh, oh)
I'm like a broken record
I'm like a broken record and I'm not playing right
Drocer nekorb a ekil mi
'Til you tell me on a heavenly phone to
Hold tight
Come on
Come on
Oh
Come on
Come on
don't let go
Hold tight
Hold tight
Oh
"It's alright, it's alright", she said
I got my hands up shaking just to let you know
That you've got a higher power
Got me singing every second, dancing every hour
Oh yeah, you've got a higher power
And you're really someone I wanna know
This boy is electric
This boy is electric and you're sparkling light
The universe connected
And I'm buzzing night after night after night
This joy is electric
This joy is electric and you're circuiting through
I'm so happy that I'm alive
Happy I'm alive at the same time as you
'Cause you've got a higher power
Got me singing every second, dancing every hour
Oh yeah, you've got a higher power
And you're really someone I wanna know
(I wanna)
You've got
You've got (I wanna)
You've got
You've got (I wanna)
You've got
You've got (I wanna)
You've got
You've got (I wanna)
Credit
Artis: Coldplay
Album: Music of the Spheres
Dirilis: 2021
Pencipta lagu: Chris Martin, Denise Carite, Federico Vindver, Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland, Max Martin, Will Champion
Genre: Alternative/Indie, Dance/Electronic, Pop
Fakta di Balik Lagu Higher Power
Higher Power merupakan lagu Coldplay dari album studio kesembilan mereka, Music of the Spheres. Lagu ini menjadi lagu kedua dalam album tersebut dan dirilis sebagai single utama pada 7 Mei 2021.
Artikel Pilihan