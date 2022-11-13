Lirik Lagu High Speed - Coldplay dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu High Speed - Coldplay

Can anybody fly this thing

Before my head explodes

Or my head starts to ring

We've been living life

Inside a bubble

We've been living life

Inside a bubble

Confidence in you

Is confidence in me

Is confidence in high speed

Can anybody stop this thing

Before my head explodes

Or my head starts to ring

We've been living life

Inside a bubble

We've been living life

Inside a bubble

Confidence in you

Is confidence in me

Is confidence in high speed

High speed

High speed

High speed you on

High speed you on

High speed you on

High speed you on