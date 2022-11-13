Lirik Lagu High Speed - Coldplay dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu High Speed - Coldplay
Can anybody fly this thing
Before my head explodes
Or my head starts to ring
We've been living life
Inside a bubble
We've been living life
Inside a bubble
Confidence in you
Is confidence in me
Is confidence in high speed
Can anybody stop this thing
Before my head explodes
Or my head starts to ring
We've been living life
Inside a bubble
We've been living life
Inside a bubble
Confidence in you
Is confidence in me
Is confidence in high speed
High speed
High speed
High speed you on
High speed you on
High speed you on
High speed you on
