Lirik Lagu Midnight - Coldplay dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Midnight - Coldplay
In the darkness before the dawn
In the swirling of this storm
When I'm rolling with the punches and hope is gone
Leave a light, a light on
Millions of miles from home
In the swirling swimming on
When I'm rolling with the thunder but bleed from thorns
Leave a light, a light on
Leave a light, a light on
Leave a light, a light on
Leave a light, a light on
In the darkness before the dawn
In the darkness before the dawn
Leave a light, a light on
Leave a light, a light on
Credit
Artis: Coldplay
Album: Ghost Stories
Dirilis: 2014
Pencipta lagu: Christopher Anthony Martin, Guy Rupert Berryman, Jon Hopkins, Jonathan Mark Buckland, William Champion
Genre: Ambient music, Alternative/Indie, Folktronica, Dance/Electronic
Fakta di Balik Lagu Midnight
Midnight merupakan lagu yang dibuat di atas trek asli yang diproduksi oleh Jon Hopkins pada tahun 2003, tetapi belum pernah dirilis sebelumnya.
Adapun, lagu yang tidak pernah dirilis oleh Hopkins ini awalnya diberi nama Amphora.
Lagu ini menerima ulasan positif sebagian besar dari para kritikus, yang mencatat perubahan dalam suara band dan membuat perbandingan dengan Bon Iver dan Justin Vernon.
