Lirik Lagu Midnight - Coldplay dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Midnight - Coldplay

In the darkness before the dawn

In the swirling of this storm

When I'm rolling with the punches and hope is gone

Leave a light, a light on

Millions of miles from home

In the swirling swimming on

When I'm rolling with the thunder but bleed from thorns

Leave a light, a light on

Leave a light, a light on

Leave a light, a light on

Leave a light, a light on

In the darkness before the dawn

In the darkness before the dawn

Leave a light, a light on

Leave a light, a light on

Credit

Artis: Coldplay

Album: Ghost Stories

Dirilis: 2014

Pencipta lagu: Christopher Anthony Martin, Guy Rupert Berryman, Jon Hopkins, Jonathan Mark Buckland, William Champion

Genre: Ambient music, Alternative/Indie, Folktronica, Dance/Electronic

Fakta di Balik Lagu Midnight

Midnight merupakan lagu yang dibuat di atas trek asli yang diproduksi oleh Jon Hopkins pada tahun 2003, tetapi belum pernah dirilis sebelumnya.

Adapun, lagu yang tidak pernah dirilis oleh Hopkins ini awalnya diberi nama Amphora.

Lagu ini menerima ulasan positif sebagian besar dari para kritikus, yang mencatat perubahan dalam suara band dan membuat perbandingan dengan Bon Iver dan Justin Vernon.