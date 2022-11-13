Lirik Lagu God Put a Smile Upon Your Smile - Coldplay dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu God Put a Smile Upon Your Smile - Coldplay
Where do we go nobody knows?
I've gotta say I'm on my way down
God give me style and give me grace
God put a smile upon my face
Where do we go to draw the line?
I've gotta say
I wasted all your time, honey honey
Where do I go to fall from grace?
God put a smile upon your face
Yeah
Now when you work it out I'm worse than you
Yeah when you work it out I wanted to
Now when you work out where to draw the line
Your guess is as good as mine
Where do we go nobody knows?
Don't ever say you're on your way down when
God gave you style and gave you grace
And put a smile upon your face
Ah yeah
Now when you work it out I'm worse than you
Yeah when you work it out I wanted to
Now when you work out where to draw the line
Your guess is as good as mine
It's as good as mine
It's as good as mine
It's as good as mine
As good as mine
As good as mine
As good as mine
As good as mine
Where do we go nobody knows?
Don't ever say you're on your way down when
God gave you style and gave you grace
And put a smile upon your face
Credit
Artis: Coldplay
Album: A Rush of Blood to the Head
Dirilis: 2002
Pencipta lagu: Chris Martin, Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland, Will Champion
Genre: Alternative rock, Folk rock, Alternative/Indie
Artikel Pilihan