Lirik Lagu God Put a Smile Upon Your Smile - Coldplay dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu God Put a Smile Upon Your Smile - Coldplay

Where do we go nobody knows?

I've gotta say I'm on my way down

God give me style and give me grace

God put a smile upon my face

Where do we go to draw the line?

I've gotta say

I wasted all your time, honey honey

Where do I go to fall from grace?

God put a smile upon your face

Yeah

Now when you work it out I'm worse than you

Yeah when you work it out I wanted to

Now when you work out where to draw the line

Your guess is as good as mine

Where do we go nobody knows?

Don't ever say you're on your way down when

God gave you style and gave you grace

And put a smile upon your face

Ah yeah

Now when you work it out I'm worse than you

Yeah when you work it out I wanted to

Now when you work out where to draw the line

Your guess is as good as mine

It's as good as mine

It's as good as mine

It's as good as mine

As good as mine

As good as mine

As good as mine

As good as mine

Where do we go nobody knows?

Don't ever say you're on your way down when

God gave you style and gave you grace

And put a smile upon your face

Credit

Artis: Coldplay

Album: A Rush of Blood to the Head

Dirilis: 2002

Pencipta lagu: Chris Martin, Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland, Will Champion

Genre: Alternative rock, Folk rock, Alternative/Indie