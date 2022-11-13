Lirik Lagu Stay – The Hails dan Fakta di Baliknya

All around the town I go
All around the town I knew
I'd love to stay
Take me to the home I know
Take me to the home I knew
I'd love to stay
La-ooh, ooh, ooh
But I have to get away
Oh, I like it when you go
But I love it when you stay
See, I like it when you go
But I love it when you-
Carolina holds my soul
Carolina's all I knew
I'd love to stay
La-ooh, ooh, ooh
But I have to get away
Oh, I like it when you go
But I love it when you stay
See, I like it when you go
But I love it when you stay
See, I like it when you run
But I have to get away
La-ooh, ooh, ooh
I don't know where I'll go
No, oh, whoa-oh, well, it's madness
Oh, yes, it is
Come on now, well, it's madness
Oh, yes, it is
Oh, baby, well, it's madness
Oh, yes, it is
Whoa-oh, oh-oh
Whoa-aah, ah
Credit
Artis: The Hails
Penulis lagu: Lorcan Moriaty, Anthony Gibbons, Adam Bishop, Matthew Smithson, David Boon, dan Patrick Mckeown
Album: Stay
Rilis: 2018
