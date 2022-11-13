Lirik Lagu Stay – The Hails dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Stay – The Hails

All around the town I go

All around the town I knew

I'd love to stay

Take me to the home I know

Take me to the home I knew

I'd love to stay

La-ooh, ooh, ooh

But I have to get away

Oh, I like it when you go

But I love it when you stay

See, I like it when you go

But I love it when you-

Carolina holds my soul

Carolina's all I knew

I'd love to stay

La-ooh, ooh, ooh

But I have to get away

Oh, I like it when you go

But I love it when you stay

See, I like it when you go

But I love it when you stay

See, I like it when you run

But I have to get away

La-ooh, ooh, ooh

I don't know where I'll go

No, oh, whoa-oh, well, it's madness

Oh, yes, it is

Come on now, well, it's madness

Oh, yes, it is

Oh, baby, well, it's madness

Oh, yes, it is

Whoa-oh, oh-oh

Whoa-aah, ah

Credit

Artis: The Hails

Penulis lagu: Lorcan Moriaty, Anthony Gibbons, Adam Bishop, Matthew Smithson, David Boon, dan Patrick Mckeown

Album: Stay

Rilis: 2018