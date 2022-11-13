Lirik Lagu Glass of Water - Coldplay dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Glass of Water - Coldplay
Scared of losing all the time
He wrote it in a letter
He was a friend of mine
He heard you could see your future
Inside a glass of water
With ripples and the rhymes
He asked will I see heaven in mine?
Oh that is just the way it was
And nothing could be better
And nothing ever was
And they say you can see your future
Inside a glass of water
With riddles and the rhymes
But will I see heaven in mine?
Oh, oh, oh
Son, don't ask,
Neither how full nor empty is your glass
Cling to the mast
Spend your whole life living in the past
Going nowhere fast
So he wrote it on a wall
The hollowest of halos
Is no halo at all
And Televisions selling plastic figurines of leaders
Saying nothing at all
And you chime
Stars in heaven align
Oh
Son, don't ask,
Neither how full nor empty is your glass
Cling to the mast
Spend your whole life living in the past
Going nowhere fast
What are we drinking when we're done, just glasses of water
Credit
Artis: Coldplay
Album: Prospekt's March
Dirilis: 2008
Pencipta lagu: Christopher Anthony John Martin, Guy Rupert Berryman, Jonathan Mark Buckland, William Champion
Genre: Alternative/Indie, Pop
Fakta di Balik Lagu Glass of Water
Glass of Water adalah lagu Coldplay dari album mini ketujuh mereka, Prospekt's March, dan menjadi lagu ketiga dari EP.
