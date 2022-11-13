Lirik Lagu Glass of Water - Coldplay dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Glass of Water - Coldplay

Scared of losing all the time

He wrote it in a letter

He was a friend of mine

He heard you could see your future

Inside a glass of water

With ripples and the rhymes

He asked will I see heaven in mine?

Oh that is just the way it was

And nothing could be better

And nothing ever was

And they say you can see your future

Inside a glass of water

With riddles and the rhymes

But will I see heaven in mine?

Oh, oh, oh

Son, don't ask,

Neither how full nor empty is your glass

Cling to the mast

Spend your whole life living in the past

Going nowhere fast

So he wrote it on a wall

The hollowest of halos

Is no halo at all

And Televisions selling plastic figurines of leaders

Saying nothing at all

And you chime

Stars in heaven align

Oh

Son, don't ask,

Neither how full nor empty is your glass

Cling to the mast

Spend your whole life living in the past

Going nowhere fast

What are we drinking when we're done, just glasses of water

Credit

Artis: Coldplay

Album: Prospekt's March

Dirilis: 2008

Pencipta lagu: Christopher Anthony John Martin, Guy Rupert Berryman, Jonathan Mark Buckland, William Champion

Genre: Alternative/Indie, Pop

Fakta di Balik Lagu Glass of Water

Glass of Water adalah lagu Coldplay dari album mini ketujuh mereka, Prospekt's March, dan menjadi lagu ketiga dari EP.