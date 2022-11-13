Lirik Lagu Into The Mirror – VICTON dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Into The Mirror – VICTON
Man in the mirror natseolji ana
Eonjena kkumkkwo wasseotdeon wanbyeokan scene
Nappeuji aneun oneure meomchwoitdeon
Georeumeul dasi jaechokae we gotta go eh
Taoreuneun nae anui mueonga eh
Kkumteuldaeneun nae yeonghonui gachi where
Geoul sok bichin jinjja nal chatgesseo
To the stars, far beyond eodideun
Silence
I wanna fly like a bird
Eodideun gal su isseo
Jeobeodun nae mamsok nalgaereul pyeolchyeo
Beokchaolla neol gadeuk aneun chaero yeah
Himgyeowotdeon eoje sumi gappeun oneul
Nareul mideojwo challanhan naeil
Muni yeollin sungan gaseum ttwineun gobaek
Hangyereul neomeo naraga ije
See the broken piece of me
Jumpin' to my reality
Into the mirror machimnae urin
Modeun geol ttwieoneomeo jul teni
Apatdeon sigan jeonbu hansume hoo, go away
Man in the mirror, that's me
Look into the mirror, who's inside there
Geurae i geoul soge pisacheneun
Bichi baraen gotongui sigan dwie
Bandeusi deo nopge bisanghae
Neul gissaumhaetdeon geouri ijen
Naega wonhadeon moseubui nareul bichwo
Geoul dwi garyeojin geot chajeureo
Georeo deureogan nareul mideo
