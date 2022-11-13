Lirik Lagu Into The Mirror – VICTON dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Into The Mirror – VICTON

Man in the mirror natseolji ana

Eonjena kkumkkwo wasseotdeon wanbyeokan scene

Nappeuji aneun oneure meomchwoitdeon

Georeumeul dasi jaechokae we gotta go eh

Taoreuneun nae anui mueonga eh

Kkumteuldaeneun nae yeonghonui gachi where

Geoul sok bichin jinjja nal chatgesseo

To the stars, far beyond eodideun

Silence

I wanna fly like a bird

Eodideun gal su isseo

Jeobeodun nae mamsok nalgaereul pyeolchyeo

Beokchaolla neol gadeuk aneun chaero yeah

Himgyeowotdeon eoje sumi gappeun oneul

Nareul mideojwo challanhan naeil

Muni yeollin sungan gaseum ttwineun gobaek

Hangyereul neomeo naraga ije

See the broken piece of me

Jumpin' to my reality

Into the mirror machimnae urin

Modeun geol ttwieoneomeo jul teni

Apatdeon sigan jeonbu hansume hoo, go away

Man in the mirror, that's me

Look into the mirror, who's inside there

Geurae i geoul soge pisacheneun

Bichi baraen gotongui sigan dwie

Bandeusi deo nopge bisanghae

Neul gissaumhaetdeon geouri ijen

Naega wonhadeon moseubui nareul bichwo

Geoul dwi garyeojin geot chajeureo

Georeo deureogan nareul mideo