Lirik Lagu The Actor - Michael Learns to Rock dan Fakta di Baliknya

The Actor – Michael Learns to Rock

He takes you out and he takes you up

'Cause he can show you so much

I go to bed and tomorrow again

There's a lot of work to be done

He gives you gold and he will promise you

The whole world will be yours

I just can't tell you I love you so

Even though my odds are low

I'm not an actor, I'm not a star

And I don't even have my own car

But I'm hoping so much you'll stay

That you will love me anyway

The dirty games in the name of jokes

This is the world he knows

Watching the stars satisfies my soul

Thinking of him makes me feel so cold

The fancy cars and the restaurants

You're just so fond of the man

Sometimes I wonder if you are blind

Can't you see he's got dirt on his mind

I'm not an actor, I'm not a star

And I don't even have my own car

But I'm hoping so much you'll stay

That you will love me anyway (anyway)

I'm not an actor, I'm not a star

And I don't even have my own car

But I'm hoping so much you'll stay

That you will love me anyway

I'm not an actor, I'm not a star

And I don't even have my own car

But I'm hoping so much you'll stay

That you will love me anyway (anyway)