Lirik Lagu The Actor - Michael Learns to Rock dan Fakta di Baliknya

The Actor – Michael Learns to Rock
He takes you out and he takes you up
'Cause he can show you so much
I go to bed and tomorrow again
There's a lot of work to be done
He gives you gold and he will promise you
The whole world will be yours
I just can't tell you I love you so
Even though my odds are low
I'm not an actor, I'm not a star
And I don't even have my own car
But I'm hoping so much you'll stay
That you will love me anyway
The dirty games in the name of jokes
This is the world he knows
Watching the stars satisfies my soul
Thinking of him makes me feel so cold
The fancy cars and the restaurants
You're just so fond of the man
Sometimes I wonder if you are blind
Can't you see he's got dirt on his mind
I'm not an actor, I'm not a star
And I don't even have my own car
But I'm hoping so much you'll stay
That you will love me anyway (anyway)
I'm not an actor, I'm not a star
And I don't even have my own car
But I'm hoping so much you'll stay
That you will love me anyway
I'm not an actor, I'm not a star
And I don't even have my own car
But I'm hoping so much you'll stay
That you will love me anyway (anyway)
Artikel Pilihan