Lirik Lagu Undercover – VERIVERY dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 13 November 2022, 04:21 WIB
Ilustrasi konser.
Ilustrasi konser.

Lirik Lagu UndercoverVERIVERY

Ready sumeul jugineun moment
Momeul natchwo lowly
Keep down, sneak in now
Idaero nege dagaga

Okay, look
Jamkkan mangseorimeun cut
Bogibodan jogeum tough
Nari seotji my sense
It doesn't miss jjilleo like forks

Julgot jjotgineun i game
Dwijibeojyeo got da

I eodum sogeseon
Neodo nal mot chaja

Watching nan hollo
Seseul sen dwi han georeum deo

Wiheomhae teumeul naeboidagan
Yesangdo mot han Fake
Neoreul deopchil geonikka

Hi Hola Hola we will take on
(We be on high)
Hola Hola you're my metaphor
(Camera is on)
Dan han beone just OK cut

Gongjoneun geu geudaeum
Useoneun scene of the fight
Yeah I win that

