Lirik Lagu Undercover – VERIVERY dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Undercover – VERIVERY

Ready sumeul jugineun moment

Momeul natchwo lowly

Keep down, sneak in now

Idaero nege dagaga

Okay, look

Jamkkan mangseorimeun cut

Bogibodan jogeum tough

Nari seotji my sense

It doesn't miss jjilleo like forks

Julgot jjotgineun i game

Dwijibeojyeo got da

I eodum sogeseon

Neodo nal mot chaja

Watching nan hollo

Seseul sen dwi han georeum deo

Wiheomhae teumeul naeboidagan

Yesangdo mot han Fake

Neoreul deopchil geonikka

Hi Hola Hola we will take on

(We be on high)

Hola Hola you're my metaphor

(Camera is on)

Dan han beone just OK cut

Gongjoneun geu geudaeum

Useoneun scene of the fight

Yeah I win that