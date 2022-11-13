Lirik Lagu Undercover – VERIVERY dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Undercover – VERIVERY
Ready sumeul jugineun moment
Momeul natchwo lowly
Keep down, sneak in now
Idaero nege dagaga
Okay, look
Jamkkan mangseorimeun cut
Bogibodan jogeum tough
Nari seotji my sense
It doesn't miss jjilleo like forks
Julgot jjotgineun i game
Dwijibeojyeo got da
I eodum sogeseon
Neodo nal mot chaja
Watching nan hollo
Seseul sen dwi han georeum deo
Wiheomhae teumeul naeboidagan
Yesangdo mot han Fake
Neoreul deopchil geonikka
Hi Hola Hola we will take on
(We be on high)
Hola Hola you're my metaphor
(Camera is on)
Dan han beone just OK cut
Gongjoneun geu geudaeum
Useoneun scene of the fight
Yeah I win that
