Lirik Lagu Miracles (Someone Special) - Coldplay feat. Big Sean dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Miracles (Someone Special) - Coldplay feat. Big Sean

My father said never give up, son

Just look how good Cassius become

Muhammad, Mahatma, and Nelson

Not scared to be strong

"I mean what if they say I'm no good?

What if they say "Get out of here, kid, you got no future?"

Now you could run and just say they're right

No, I'll never be no one in my whole life

Or you could turn and say, "No, wait, they're wrong"

And get to keep on dancing all life long

My father said never give up, son

Just look what Amelia and Joan done

Oh Rosa, Teresa, the war won

Not scared to be strong

Now you could run and just say they're right

No, I'll never be no one in my whole life

Or you could turn and say, "No, wait, they're wrong"

And get to keep on dancing all life long

Yeah, you could be

Someone special

You've got bright in your brains and lightning in your veins

You'll go higher than they've ever gone

In you I see

Someone special

You've got fire in your eyes and when you realize

You'll go further than we've ever gone (look)

Just turn it on

I paid my intuition, I couldn't afford tuition

My funds was insufficient, it felt I'm in prison

Until I realized I had to set my mind free

I was trusting statistics more than I trust me

Get a degree, good job, 401k

But I'm tryna turn K's to M's, what does it take?

And maybe I could be the new Ali of music, prolly

Instead of doing it just as a hobby like these boys told me to

I guess you either watch the show or you show and prove

Prove it to them or you prove it to yourself

But honestly, it's better if you do it for yourself

Never complacent 'til we hit the oasis

One life, don't waste it, feel my heart races, success I taste it, ah

We on the verge of getting every single thing that we deserve

Yeah, you could be

Someone special

You've got fire in your eyes, I see heaven inside

You'll go further than we've ever gone

In you I see

Someone special

You've got bright in your brains, you can break through those chains

You'll go higher than we've ever gone

Just turn it on