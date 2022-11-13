Lirik Lagu Miracles (Someone Special) - Coldplay feat. Big Sean dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Miracles (Someone Special) - Coldplay feat. Big Sean
My father said never give up, son
Just look how good Cassius become
Muhammad, Mahatma, and Nelson
Not scared to be strong
"I mean what if they say I'm no good?
What if they say "Get out of here, kid, you got no future?"
Now you could run and just say they're right
No, I'll never be no one in my whole life
Or you could turn and say, "No, wait, they're wrong"
And get to keep on dancing all life long
My father said never give up, son
Just look what Amelia and Joan done
Oh Rosa, Teresa, the war won
Not scared to be strong
Now you could run and just say they're right
No, I'll never be no one in my whole life
Or you could turn and say, "No, wait, they're wrong"
And get to keep on dancing all life long
Yeah, you could be
Someone special
You've got bright in your brains and lightning in your veins
You'll go higher than they've ever gone
In you I see
Someone special
You've got fire in your eyes and when you realize
You'll go further than we've ever gone (look)
Just turn it on
I paid my intuition, I couldn't afford tuition
My funds was insufficient, it felt I'm in prison
Until I realized I had to set my mind free
I was trusting statistics more than I trust me
Get a degree, good job, 401k
But I'm tryna turn K's to M's, what does it take?
And maybe I could be the new Ali of music, prolly
Instead of doing it just as a hobby like these boys told me to
I guess you either watch the show or you show and prove
Prove it to them or you prove it to yourself
But honestly, it's better if you do it for yourself
Never complacent 'til we hit the oasis
One life, don't waste it, feel my heart races, success I taste it, ah
We on the verge of getting every single thing that we deserve
Yeah, you could be
Someone special
You've got fire in your eyes, I see heaven inside
You'll go further than we've ever gone
In you I see
Someone special
You've got bright in your brains, you can break through those chains
You'll go higher than we've ever gone
Just turn it on
