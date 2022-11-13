Lirik Lagu Sleeping Child - Michael Learns to Rock dan Fakta di Baliknya

Sleeping Child – Michael Learns to Rock

The Milky Way upon the heavens

Is twinkling just for you

And Mr. Moon he came by

To say goodnight to you

I'll sing for you i'll sing for mother

We're praying for the world

And for the people everywhere

Gonna show them all we care

Oh my sleeping child the world's so wild

But you've build your own paradise

That's one reason why i'll cover you sleeping child

If all the people around the world

They had a mind like yours

We'd have no fighting and no wars

There would be lasting peace on Earth

If all the kings and all the leaders

Could see you here this way

They would hold the Earth in their arms

They would learn to watch you play

Oh my sleeping child the world's so wild

But you've build your own paradise

That's one reason why i'll cover you sleeping child

I'm gonna cover my sleeping child

Keep you away from the world so wild

