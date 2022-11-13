Lirik Lagu Sleeping Child - Michael Learns to Rock dan Fakta di Baliknya

Sleeping Child – Michael Learns to Rock
The Milky Way upon the heavens
Is twinkling just for you
And Mr. Moon he came by
To say goodnight to you
I'll sing for you i'll sing for mother
We're praying for the world
And for the people everywhere
Gonna show them all we care
Oh my sleeping child the world's so wild
But you've build your own paradise
That's one reason why i'll cover you sleeping child
If all the people around the world
They had a mind like yours
We'd have no fighting and no wars
There would be lasting peace on Earth
If all the kings and all the leaders
Could see you here this way
They would hold the Earth in their arms
They would learn to watch you play
Oh my sleeping child the world's so wild
But you've build your own paradise
That's one reason why i'll cover you sleeping child
I'm gonna cover my sleeping child
Keep you away from the world so wild
Credit
