Lirik Lagu Moment – VERIVERY dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Moment – VERIVERY

Hayake beonjideon gieogi jeomjeom

Ssayeo nae maeum gadeuki

Chagaun haru kkeute kkeonaetdeon sungandeuri

Nal kkok anajuneun geol

Oerowotdeon i girui kkeuteseo

Neowa hamkkehan chueogeul tteoollyeo

Nuneul gamado boideon sungane gidaeeo oh oh

Naege dagawa jullaeyo

Seolledorok kkok anajullaeyo

Neureojideon byeoldeuri jamdeul ttae

Nun gamayo

Naeryeooneun dalbichi kkuneun kkumeul gieokae

Yeongwonhi neol nae maeume bichulge

Uri balmatchwo geotdeon

Jigeum i sunganeul gieokaejullaeyo

Yunanhido gireotdeon gyeoure

Gamgi geollilkka geokjeonghajineun ma

Neowa hamkkehan ttatteuthan sungane gidaeeo oh oh

(Lean on me)

Naege dagawa jullaeyo

Seolledorok kkok anajullaeyo

Neureojideon byeoldeuri jamdeul ttae

Nun gamayo

Naeryeooneun dalbichi kkuneun kkumeul gieokae

Yeongwonhi neol nae maeume bichulge

Uri balmatchwo geotdeon

Jigeum i sunganeul gieokaejullaeyo

Remember this moment

Forever this moment

Yaksokaeyo

Kkeuchi boiji anneun gireul neomeo