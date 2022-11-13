Lirik Lagu Moment – VERIVERY dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Moment – VERIVERY
Hayake beonjideon gieogi jeomjeom
Ssayeo nae maeum gadeuki
Chagaun haru kkeute kkeonaetdeon sungandeuri
Nal kkok anajuneun geol
Oerowotdeon i girui kkeuteseo
Neowa hamkkehan chueogeul tteoollyeo
Nuneul gamado boideon sungane gidaeeo oh oh
Naege dagawa jullaeyo
Seolledorok kkok anajullaeyo
Neureojideon byeoldeuri jamdeul ttae
Nun gamayo
Naeryeooneun dalbichi kkuneun kkumeul gieokae
Yeongwonhi neol nae maeume bichulge
Uri balmatchwo geotdeon
Jigeum i sunganeul gieokaejullaeyo
Yunanhido gireotdeon gyeoure
Gamgi geollilkka geokjeonghajineun ma
Neowa hamkkehan ttatteuthan sungane gidaeeo oh oh
(Lean on me)
Naege dagawa jullaeyo
Seolledorok kkok anajullaeyo
Neureojideon byeoldeuri jamdeul ttae
Nun gamayo
Naeryeooneun dalbichi kkuneun kkumeul gieokae
Yeongwonhi neol nae maeume bichulge
Uri balmatchwo geotdeon
Jigeum i sunganeul gieokaejullaeyo
Remember this moment
Forever this moment
Yaksokaeyo
Kkeuchi boiji anneun gireul neomeo
