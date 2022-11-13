Lirik Lagu 25 Minutes - Michael Learns to Rock dan Fakta di Baliknya

25 Minutes – Michael Learns to Rock

After some time

I've finally made up my mind

She is the girl

And I really want to make her mine

I'm searching everywhere to find her again

To tell her I love her

And I'm sorry about the things I've done

I find her standing in front of the church

The only place in town where I didn't search

She looks so happy in her weddingdress

But she's crying while she's saying this

Boy I've missed your kisses all the time

But this is twentyfive minutes too late

Though you travelled so far

Boy, I'm sorry you are twentyfive minutes too late

Against the wind

I'm going home again

Wishing me back

To the time when we were more than friends

But still I see her in front of the church

The only place in town where I didn't search

She looked so happy in her weddingdress

But she cried while she was saying this

Boy I've missed your kisses all the time

But this is twentyfive minutes too late

Though you travelled so far

Boy, I'm sorry you are twentyfive minutes too late

Out in the streets

Place where hungry hearts have nothing to eat

Inside my head still I can hear words she said

Boy I've missed your kisses all the time

But this is twentyfive minutes too late

Though you travelled so far

Boy, I'm sorry you are twentyfive minutes too late

Boy I've missed your kisses all the time

But this is twentyfive minutes too late

It's too late

Though you travelled so far

Boy, I'm sorry you are twentyfive minutes too late

I can still hear her say

Credits

Dirilis: 1993

Album: Colours

Artis: Michael Learns to Rock