Lirik Lagu 25 Minutes - Michael Learns to Rock dan Fakta di Baliknya

25 Minutes – Michael Learns to Rock
After some time
I've finally made up my mind
She is the girl
And I really want to make her mine
I'm searching everywhere to find her again
To tell her I love her
And I'm sorry about the things I've done
I find her standing in front of the church
The only place in town where I didn't search
She looks so happy in her weddingdress
But she's crying while she's saying this
Boy I've missed your kisses all the time
But this is twentyfive minutes too late
Though you travelled so far
Boy, I'm sorry you are twentyfive minutes too late
Against the wind
I'm going home again
Wishing me back
To the time when we were more than friends
But still I see her in front of the church
The only place in town where I didn't search
She looked so happy in her weddingdress
But she cried while she was saying this
Boy I've missed your kisses all the time
But this is twentyfive minutes too late
Though you travelled so far
Boy, I'm sorry you are twentyfive minutes too late
Out in the streets
Place where hungry hearts have nothing to eat
Inside my head still I can hear words she said
Boy I've missed your kisses all the time
But this is twentyfive minutes too late
Though you travelled so far
Boy, I'm sorry you are twentyfive minutes too late
Boy I've missed your kisses all the time
But this is twentyfive minutes too late
It's too late
Though you travelled so far
Boy, I'm sorry you are twentyfive minutes too late
I can still hear her say
Credits
Dirilis: 1993
Album: Colours
Artis: Michael Learns to Rock
