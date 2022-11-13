Lirik Lagu X Marks the Spot - Coldplay dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu X Marks the Spot - Coldplay
(So I race for it)
Stare into darkness, staring at doom
My heart boom, bo-boom boom
Stare into darkness, admit defeat
Coming home and I'm finding no peace
And I know, and I know and I know
I know I'm out of luck
And I know, and I know and I know
I know what you've got
So I put my hands up to the sky, feel alive
I've got a rocketship that I want to ride
I put my hands up to the sky, it's all right
Wherever you are, I'll find that treasure
(So I race for it) wherever you are, I'll find that treasure
(So I race for it)
Stare into darkness, staring at doom
You make my heart go boom, bo-boom boom
Superhero, a masterpiece
Been in a city but it centered around me
And I know, and I know and I know
I know I'm in luck
And I know, and I know and I know
I know when I'm not
I just put my hands up to the sky, feel alive
I've got a rocketship that I want to ride
I put my hands up to the sky, feel it inside
Wherever you are, I'll find that treasure
I just put my hands up to the sky, feeling alright
I've got a rocket, eyes on the prize
I put my hands up to the sky, I'm gonna find
Wherever you are, I'll find that treasure
