Lirik Lagu X Marks the Spot - Coldplay dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu X Marks the Spot - Coldplay

(So I race for it)

Stare into darkness, staring at doom

My heart boom, bo-boom boom

Stare into darkness, admit defeat

Coming home and I'm finding no peace

And I know, and I know and I know

I know I'm out of luck

And I know, and I know and I know

I know what you've got

So I put my hands up to the sky, feel alive

I've got a rocketship that I want to ride

I put my hands up to the sky, it's all right

Wherever you are, I'll find that treasure

(So I race for it) wherever you are, I'll find that treasure

(So I race for it)

Stare into darkness, staring at doom

You make my heart go boom, bo-boom boom

Superhero, a masterpiece

Been in a city but it centered around me

And I know, and I know and I know

I know I'm in luck

And I know, and I know and I know

I know when I'm not

I just put my hands up to the sky, feel alive

I've got a rocketship that I want to ride

I put my hands up to the sky, feel it inside

Wherever you are, I'll find that treasure

I just put my hands up to the sky, feeling alright

I've got a rocket, eyes on the prize

I put my hands up to the sky, I'm gonna find

Wherever you are, I'll find that treasure