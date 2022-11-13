Lirik Lagu Heart Attack – VERIVERY dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Heart Attack – VERIVERY

Gansinhi beotyeo ajjilhan ondo

Dojeohi ginjangeul pul su eopseo like a thriller

Tteolchil su eopseo boran deut nal bichwo

Tteugeopge nareul kkwettuleo boneun neoui siseon

We don't even have to talk about it

Wiheomhage beonjyeoganeun smile

Get out now But ain't no way

Makdareun got pihal su eomneun i flow

Gyeolguk maju bogo isseo neol dasi

Jjarithan tension sok

Michyeoganeun heart beat

Gamjeongi yodongchyeo

Witaeroun shocking

Gamgagi sarajin body

Neoraneun galjeunge thirsty

Ready for a heart attack

Ooh- like a heart heart heart heart attack

Ooh- like a heart heart heart heart attack

Jiteun pureum sogui Ocean

Chisonneun Emotion, ey

Gangnyeolhan i Heart attack

Tto saenggakdo mothan sungan

Balkkeuteul tago olla

Jjalge banjjagineun light yeah

I'm just losing my mind

Hansungan meomchwo freeze neukkyeojyeo risk

I can never forget feeling something like this