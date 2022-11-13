Lirik Lagu Heart Attack – VERIVERY dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Heart Attack – VERIVERY
Gansinhi beotyeo ajjilhan ondo
Dojeohi ginjangeul pul su eopseo like a thriller
Tteolchil su eopseo boran deut nal bichwo
Tteugeopge nareul kkwettuleo boneun neoui siseon
We don't even have to talk about it
Wiheomhage beonjyeoganeun smile
Get out now But ain't no way
Makdareun got pihal su eomneun i flow
Gyeolguk maju bogo isseo neol dasi
Jjarithan tension sok
Michyeoganeun heart beat
Gamjeongi yodongchyeo
Witaeroun shocking
Gamgagi sarajin body
Neoraneun galjeunge thirsty
Ready for a heart attack
Ooh- like a heart heart heart heart attack
Ooh- like a heart heart heart heart attack
Jiteun pureum sogui Ocean
Chisonneun Emotion, ey
Gangnyeolhan i Heart attack
Tto saenggakdo mothan sungan
Balkkeuteul tago olla
Jjalge banjjagineun light yeah
I'm just losing my mind
Hansungan meomchwo freeze neukkyeojyeo risk
I can never forget feeling something like this
