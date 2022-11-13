Lirik Lagu Wish U Were Here – VERIVERY dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Wish U Were Here – VERIVERY

Nae page pyeolchyeo bomyeon hangsang nega isseo

Eodideun pureureun gieok

Ya neul haruga meolda hago ssawodo

Eonje geuraennyan deusi pulligo

Hangsang nae gyeoten neogo ne gyeoten nayeotdago

Hey neoui ti eomneun eyes, oh yeah yeah yeah

Eh geu ane damgin binnaneun star, feel so unreal

Tteugeowotdeon gonggi

Cheonjinhaetdeon moksori

Neodo gieokani geumamttae uri

So I wish you were here

Wish you were here now

We'll be young forever

Always be together eodiseodeun itji ma

Yeah uriui sigan

Neul gateun noraereul jongil heungeoldaemyeo

Bonaesseul ttaeui chueokdeul remember?

Maenballo oreun eondeok

Saengsaenghaji geunarui baramgwa weather

Tukamyeon "eodiya?" bureudeon neowa

Saebyeogi da gadorok georireul ssodanyeo ey

Museoul geosi hana eopdeon eorin sonyeongwa sonyeon

Nothing can stop us

Hey jongil bi gaen dwi light, oh yeah yeah yeah

Yeah nuwoseo bodeon tak teuin sky, feel so unreal

Ne mureupeul bemyeon

Nae du boreul seuchin breeze

Saengsaenghaji hanabuteo yeolkkaji

So I wish you were here

Wish you were here now

We'll be young forever

Always be together eodiseodeun itji ma

Yeah uriui sigan