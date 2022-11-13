Lirik Lagu Wish U Were Here – VERIVERY dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Wish U Were Here – VERIVERY
Nae page pyeolchyeo bomyeon hangsang nega isseo
Eodideun pureureun gieok
Ya neul haruga meolda hago ssawodo
Eonje geuraennyan deusi pulligo
Hangsang nae gyeoten neogo ne gyeoten nayeotdago
Hey neoui ti eomneun eyes, oh yeah yeah yeah
Eh geu ane damgin binnaneun star, feel so unreal
Tteugeowotdeon gonggi
Cheonjinhaetdeon moksori
Neodo gieokani geumamttae uri
So I wish you were here
Wish you were here now
We'll be young forever
Always be together eodiseodeun itji ma
Yeah uriui sigan
Neul gateun noraereul jongil heungeoldaemyeo
Bonaesseul ttaeui chueokdeul remember?
Maenballo oreun eondeok
Saengsaenghaji geunarui baramgwa weather
Tukamyeon "eodiya?" bureudeon neowa
Saebyeogi da gadorok georireul ssodanyeo ey
Museoul geosi hana eopdeon eorin sonyeongwa sonyeon
Nothing can stop us
Hey jongil bi gaen dwi light, oh yeah yeah yeah
Yeah nuwoseo bodeon tak teuin sky, feel so unreal
Ne mureupeul bemyeon
Nae du boreul seuchin breeze
Saengsaenghaji hanabuteo yeolkkaji
So I wish you were here
Wish you were here now
We'll be young forever
Always be together eodiseodeun itji ma
Yeah uriui sigan
