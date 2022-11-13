Lirik Lagu Us Against the World - Coldplay dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Us Against the World - Coldplay

Oh morning come bursting, the clouds amen

Lift off this blindfold, let me see again

Bring back the water, let your ships roll in

In my heart she left a hole

The tightrope that I'm walking just sways and ties

The devil as he's talking with those angel's eyes

And I just want to be there when the lightning strikes

And the saints go marching in

And sing slow it down

Through chaos as it swirls

It's us against the world

Like a river to a raindrop, I lost a friend

My drunken as a Daniel in a lion's den

And tonight I know it all has to begin again

So whatever you do, don't let go

And if we could float away

Fly up to the surface and just start again

And lift off before trouble

Just erodes us in the rain

Just erodes us in the rain

Just erodes us and see roses

In the rain

Sing slow it down

Slow it down

Through chaos as it swirls

It's us against the world

Through chaos as it swirls

It's us against the world