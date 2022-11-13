Lirik Lagu Us Against the World - Coldplay dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Us Against the World - Coldplay
Oh morning come bursting, the clouds amen
Lift off this blindfold, let me see again
Bring back the water, let your ships roll in
In my heart she left a hole
The tightrope that I'm walking just sways and ties
The devil as he's talking with those angel's eyes
And I just want to be there when the lightning strikes
And the saints go marching in
And sing slow it down
Through chaos as it swirls
It's us against the world
Like a river to a raindrop, I lost a friend
My drunken as a Daniel in a lion's den
And tonight I know it all has to begin again
So whatever you do, don't let go
And if we could float away
Fly up to the surface and just start again
And lift off before trouble
Just erodes us in the rain
Just erodes us in the rain
Just erodes us and see roses
In the rain
Sing slow it down
Slow it down
Through chaos as it swirls
It's us against the world
Through chaos as it swirls
It's us against the world
Artikel Pilihan