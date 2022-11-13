Lirik Lagu Talk - Coldplay dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Talk - Coldplay

Oh brother, I can't, I can't get through

I've been trying hard to reach you 'cause I don't' know what to do

Oh brother, I can't believe it's true

I'm so scared about the future, and I wanna talk to you

Oh, I wanna talk to you

You can take a picture of something you see

In the future where will I be?

You can climb a ladder up to the sun

Or a write a song nobody has sung

Or do something that's never been done

Are you lost or incomplete?

Do you feel like a puzzle, you can't find your missing piece?

Tell me, how do you feel?

Well, I feel like they're talking in a language I don't speak

And they're talking it to me

So you take a picture of something you see

In the future where will I be?

You can climb a ladder up to the sun

Or write a song nobody has sung

Or do something that's never been done

Or do something that's never been done

So you don't know where you're going and you wanna talk

And you feel like you're going where you've been before

You tell anyone who'll listen, but you feel ignored

Nothing's really making any sense at all, let's talk

Let's talk, let's talk, let's talk

Credit

Artis: Coldplay

Dirilis: 2005

Album: X&Y

Pencipta lagu: Chris Martin, Emil Schult, Guy Berryman, Jon Buckland, Karl Bartos, Ralf Huetter, Will Champion

Genre: Alternative rock, Alternative/Indie, Post-punk revival

Fakta di Balik Lagu Talk

Dalam penggarapan lagu ini, Coldplay meminta izin dari band Electronica Kraftwerk untuk menggunakan riff utama dari lagu mereka Computer Love dan menggantikan synthesizer Kraftwerk dengan gitar. Sehingga, pada saat yang sama mereka dapat menciptakan lagu yang sama sekali berbeda.

Talk merupakan lagu Coldplay dari album studio ketiga mereka, X&Y. Lagu ini menjadi lagu kelima dalam album tersebut.