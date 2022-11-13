Lirik Lagu Talk - Coldplay dan Fakta di Baliknya

Oh brother, I can't, I can't get through
I've been trying hard to reach you 'cause I don't' know what to do
Oh brother, I can't believe it's true
I'm so scared about the future, and I wanna talk to you
Oh, I wanna talk to you
You can take a picture of something you see
In the future where will I be?
You can climb a ladder up to the sun
Or a write a song nobody has sung
Or do something that's never been done
Are you lost or incomplete?
Do you feel like a puzzle, you can't find your missing piece?
Tell me, how do you feel?
Well, I feel like they're talking in a language I don't speak
And they're talking it to me
So you take a picture of something you see
In the future where will I be?
You can climb a ladder up to the sun
Or write a song nobody has sung
Or do something that's never been done
Or do something that's never been done
So you don't know where you're going and you wanna talk
And you feel like you're going where you've been before
You tell anyone who'll listen, but you feel ignored
Nothing's really making any sense at all, let's talk
Let's talk, let's talk, let's talk
Credit
Artis: Coldplay
Dirilis: 2005
Album: X&Y
Pencipta lagu: Chris Martin, Emil Schult, Guy Berryman, Jon Buckland, Karl Bartos, Ralf Huetter, Will Champion
Genre: Alternative rock, Alternative/Indie, Post-punk revival
Fakta di Balik Lagu Talk
Dalam penggarapan lagu ini, Coldplay meminta izin dari band Electronica Kraftwerk untuk menggunakan riff utama dari lagu mereka Computer Love dan menggantikan synthesizer Kraftwerk dengan gitar. Sehingga, pada saat yang sama mereka dapat menciptakan lagu yang sama sekali berbeda.
Talk merupakan lagu Coldplay dari album studio ketiga mereka, X&Y. Lagu ini menjadi lagu kelima dalam album tersebut.
Artikel Pilihan