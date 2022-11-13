Lirik Lagu Wonder - ADOY dan Fakta di Baliknya

Wonder – ADOY

So we drive on the left lane out in a rush

Looking back at the red lights passing us by

Yes, I know we shouldn°Øt go that far

But I could wonder

Gimme a feeling

Slowly in a deja vu

Gimme a feeling

Do you wanna feel it too

If this time is the last drive out in the haze

Take me in for the last time into your eyes

Yes, I know we shouldn°Øt go that far

But I could wonder

Gimme a feeling

Slowly in a deja vu

Gimme a feeling

Cause you wanna feel it too

Credit

Artis: ADOY

Album: LOVE

Rilis: 2018