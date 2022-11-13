Lirik Lagu Wonder - ADOY dan Fakta di Baliknya

So we drive on the left lane out in a rush
Looking back at the red lights passing us by
Yes, I know we shouldn°Øt go that far
But I could wonder
Gimme a feeling
Slowly in a deja vu
Gimme a feeling
Do you wanna feel it too
If this time is the last drive out in the haze
Take me in for the last time into your eyes
Yes, I know we shouldn°Øt go that far
But I could wonder
Gimme a feeling
Slowly in a deja vu
Gimme a feeling
Cause you wanna feel it too
Credit
Artis: ADOY
Album: LOVE
Rilis: 2018
Artikel Pilihan