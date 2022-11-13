Lirik Lagu Grace - ADOY dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tell me where to go
Turn on the radio
of the city lights
Will you take me to the show
To the places that we know
Drivin' through the night
Always everyday a sailor
Surfin' on the silver tide
together now
Make us turn away
from all the shackles and the pain
You know that all day
I'll love you
I feel that I can't be
feelin' lonely ever again
Cuz I know I always was dreaming
of a day like today
Why don't you tell me
you're breaking away
Why don't you tell me
this cannot replay
So tell me where to go
Always everyday a sailor
Surin' on the silver tide
together now
Make us turn away
from all the shackles and the pain
You know that all day
I'll love you
I feel that I can't be
feelin' lonely ever again
Cuz I know I always was dreaming
of a day like today
I feel that I can't be
feelin' lonely ever again
Cuz I know I always was dreaming
of a day like today
Why don't you tell me
you're breaking away
Why don't you tell me
this cannot replay
Why don't you tell me
Why don't you tell me
Why don't you
Why don't you
Why don't you tell me
So tell me where to go
Credit
Artis: ADOY
Artikel Pilihan