Lirik Lagu Grace - ADOY dan Fakta di Baliknya

Grace – ADOY

Tell me where to go

Turn on the radio

of the city lights

Will you take me to the show

To the places that we know

Drivin' through the night

Always everyday a sailor

Surfin' on the silver tide

together now

Make us turn away

from all the shackles and the pain

You know that all day

I'll love you

I feel that I can't be

feelin' lonely ever again

Cuz I know I always was dreaming

of a day like today

Why don't you tell me

you're breaking away

Why don't you tell me

this cannot replay

So tell me where to go

Always everyday a sailor

Surin' on the silver tide

together now

Make us turn away

from all the shackles and the pain

You know that all day

I'll love you

I feel that I can't be

feelin' lonely ever again

Cuz I know I always was dreaming

of a day like today

I feel that I can't be

feelin' lonely ever again

Cuz I know I always was dreaming

of a day like today

Why don't you tell me

you're breaking away

Why don't you tell me

this cannot replay

Why don't you tell me

Why don't you tell me

Why don't you

Why don't you

Why don't you tell me

So tell me where to go

Credit

Artis: ADOY