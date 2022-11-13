Lirik Lagu All for You - Janet Jackson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu All for You - Janet Jackson
All my girls at the party, look at that body
Shakin' that thing like you never did see
Got a nice package alright
Guess I'm gonna have to ride it tonight
All my girls at the party, look at that body
Shakin' that thing like you never did see
Got a nice package alright
Edit; four, three, two, one
It's all for you
If you really want it
It's all for you
If you say you need it
It's all for you
If you gotta have it
It's all for you if you make a move
It's all for you
I see you staring out the corner of my eye
You seem uneasy, want to approach me, throw me a line
But then something inside you grabs you says, "Who am I?"
I know exactly 'cause it happens with all the guys
So you so what you gonna do
Come on and talk to me
Promise you won't even have an attitude
I'll let you sit right next to me
Don't join the list with the other fools
That ain't the way to be
Yes, it's cool, yes, I'm in the mood
Intimidations got that mind
It's all for you
If you really want it
It's all for you
If you say you need it
It's all for you
If you gotta have it
It's all for you if you make a move
It's all for you
Tell me I'm the only one
It's all for you
Soon you'll be having fun
It's all for you
Come over here and get some
It's all for you if you make a move
It's all for you
Can't be afraid or keep me waiting for too long
Before you know it I'll be outta here, I'll be gone
Don't try to be all clever, cute, or even sly
Don't have to work that hard
Just be yourself and let that be your guide
So you so what you gonna do
So come on talk to me boy
Promise you won't even have an attitude
I'll even let you sit right next to me
Don't join the list with the other fools
That ain't the way to be boy
Yes, it's cool, yes, I'm in the mood
Intimidation every time
