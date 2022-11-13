Lirik Lagu All for You - Janet Jackson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu All for You - Janet Jackson

All my girls at the party, look at that body

Shakin' that thing like you never did see

Got a nice package alright

Guess I'm gonna have to ride it tonight

All my girls at the party, look at that body

Shakin' that thing like you never did see

Got a nice package alright

Edit; four, three, two, one

It's all for you

If you really want it

It's all for you

If you say you need it

It's all for you

If you gotta have it

It's all for you if you make a move

It's all for you

I see you staring out the corner of my eye

You seem uneasy, want to approach me, throw me a line

But then something inside you grabs you says, "Who am I?"

I know exactly 'cause it happens with all the guys

So you so what you gonna do

Come on and talk to me

Promise you won't even have an attitude

I'll let you sit right next to me

Don't join the list with the other fools

That ain't the way to be

Yes, it's cool, yes, I'm in the mood

Intimidations got that mind

It's all for you

If you really want it

It's all for you

If you say you need it

It's all for you

If you gotta have it

It's all for you if you make a move

It's all for you

Tell me I'm the only one

It's all for you

Soon you'll be having fun

It's all for you

Come over here and get some

It's all for you if you make a move

It's all for you

Can't be afraid or keep me waiting for too long

Before you know it I'll be outta here, I'll be gone

Don't try to be all clever, cute, or even sly

Don't have to work that hard

Just be yourself and let that be your guide

So you so what you gonna do

So come on talk to me boy

Promise you won't even have an attitude

I'll even let you sit right next to me

Don't join the list with the other fools

That ain't the way to be boy

Yes, it's cool, yes, I'm in the mood

Intimidation every time