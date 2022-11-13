Lirik Lagu Love in The Way - Nicki Minaj dan Yung Bleu, serta Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Love in The Way - Nicki Minaj dan Yung Bleu
Got this world in our hands
Like a pearl in a clam
We're lettin' go, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Ayo
You blew it
I could tell you knew it
But you was like screw it
And I guess I'm fluid
'Cause I was like fuck you and them bitches included
'Cause I was goin' through it
Ain't nothing more to it
Baby your love in the way (My way)
But don't stop it just keep doin' what you do
How could I move with your love in my way (My way)
It hurts to love again and it's all because of you
'Cause baby your love in the way (Your love)
I need you right now why would you push me away (No no)
Baby your love in the way
I need you right now why would you push me away
Girl let's move
If you can't dance grab my hand just do a little one two
It hurts to love again and it's all because of you
I love when you dance to the music the DJ's playin' the right tune
It's hard to love again and it's all because of you
All because of you
It hurts to love again and it's all because of you (All because of you)
I'm beggin' for it
I see you givin' me those eyes can't ignore it
And I'm ready for it
I love it when yo' love in the way
I don't think paradise too far away
I don't think every star inside of space
'Cause your love in the way
Holding on for dear life
I'm just here for one night
Can't trust these women 'cause your love in the way
Leading my way
What can I say
Girl let's move
If you can't dance grab my hand just do a little one two
It hurts to love again and it's all because of you
I love when you dance to the music the DJ's playin' the right tune
It's hard to love again and it's all because of you
All because you too busy talkin' no listenin'
You too busy doin' the talkin' no listenin'
I would put my ear to the walls and listen in
Right hand on my head I'm like awww, not this again
All because you too busy talkin' no listenin'
You too busy doin' the talkin' no listenin'
I would put my ear to the walls and listen in
Right hand on my head I'm like awww, not this again (Not this again)
One minute you here then you gone
Seem like 'ya biggest fear to be alone (Alone)
I was given' you ya space I was runnin' through ya mind
But you runnin' out of time this time
What you expect
You never had a queen on deck
I never was the type to be next
I'm the type to be kept
I'm the type to make a nigga regret that he slept
