Lirik Lagu Love in The Way - Nicki Minaj dan Yung Bleu, serta Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Love in The Way - Nicki Minaj dan Yung Bleu

Got this world in our hands

Like a pearl in a clam

We're lettin' go, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Ayo

You blew it

I could tell you knew it

But you was like screw it

And I guess I'm fluid

'Cause I was like fuck you and them bitches included

'Cause I was goin' through it

Ain't nothing more to it

Baby your love in the way (My way)

But don't stop it just keep doin' what you do

How could I move with your love in my way (My way)

It hurts to love again and it's all because of you

'Cause baby your love in the way (Your love)

I need you right now why would you push me away (No no)

Baby your love in the way

I need you right now why would you push me away

Girl let's move

If you can't dance grab my hand just do a little one two

It hurts to love again and it's all because of you

I love when you dance to the music the DJ's playin' the right tune

It's hard to love again and it's all because of you

All because of you

It hurts to love again and it's all because of you (All because of you)

I'm beggin' for it

I see you givin' me those eyes can't ignore it

And I'm ready for it

I love it when yo' love in the way

I don't think paradise too far away

I don't think every star inside of space

'Cause your love in the way

Holding on for dear life

I'm just here for one night

Can't trust these women 'cause your love in the way

Leading my way

What can I say

Girl let's move

If you can't dance grab my hand just do a little one two

It hurts to love again and it's all because of you

I love when you dance to the music the DJ's playin' the right tune

It's hard to love again and it's all because of you

All because you too busy talkin' no listenin'

You too busy doin' the talkin' no listenin'

I would put my ear to the walls and listen in

Right hand on my head I'm like awww, not this again

All because you too busy talkin' no listenin'

You too busy doin' the talkin' no listenin'

I would put my ear to the walls and listen in

Right hand on my head I'm like awww, not this again (Not this again)

One minute you here then you gone

Seem like 'ya biggest fear to be alone (Alone)

I was given' you ya space I was runnin' through ya mind

But you runnin' out of time this time

What you expect

You never had a queen on deck

I never was the type to be next

I'm the type to be kept

I'm the type to make a nigga regret that he slept