Lirik Lagu Feel - Robbie Williams dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Feel - Robbie Williams

Come on, hold my hand

I wanna contact the living

Not sure I understand

This role I've been given

I sit and talk to God

And he just laughs at my plans

My head speaks a language

I don't understand

I just wanna feel real love

Feel the home that I live in

'Cause I got too much life

Running through my veins

Going to waste

I don't wanna die

But I ain't keen on living either

Before I fall in love

I'm preparing to leave her

I scare myself to death

That's why I keep on running

Before I've arrived

I can see myself coming

I just wanna feel real love

Feel the home that I live in

'Cause I got too much life

Running through my veins

Going to waste

And I need to feel

Real love and the love ever after

I cannot get enough

I just wanna feel real love

Feel the home that I live in

I got too much love

Running through my veins

To go to waste

I just wanna feel real love

And life ever after

There's a hole in my soul

You can see it in my face

It's a real big place

Come and hold my hand

I wanna contact the living

Not sure I understand

This role I've been given

Not sure I understand

Not sure I understand

Not sure I understand

Not sure I understand