Lirik Lagu Speechless - Dan + Shay dan Fakta di Baliknya

Speechless - Dan + Shay

You say you'll be down in five

The smell of your perfume

Is floatin' down the stairs

You're fixin' up your hair like you do

I know that I'll be a mess

The second that I see you

You won't be surprised

It happens every time, It's nothin' new

It's always on a night like tonight

I thank God you can read my mind

'Cause when you look at me with those eyes

I'm speechless

Starin' at you, standin' there, in that dress

What it's doin' to me, ain't a secret

'Cause watchin' you is all that I can do

And I'm speechless

You already know that you're my weakness

After all this time I'm just as nervous

Every time you walk into the room

I'm speechless

It started when you said hello

Just did something to me

And I've been in a daze

Ever since the day that we met

You take the breath out of my lungs

Can't even fight it

And all of the words out of my mouth without even tryin'

And I'm speechless

Starin' at you, standin' there, in that dress

What it's doin' to me, ain't a secret

'Cause watchin' you is all that I can do

And I'm speechless