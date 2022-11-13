Lirik Lagu Speechless - Dan + Shay dan Fakta di Baliknya

Speechless - Dan + Shay
You say you'll be down in five
The smell of your perfume
Is floatin' down the stairs
You're fixin' up your hair like you do
I know that I'll be a mess
The second that I see you
You won't be surprised
It happens every time, It's nothin' new
It's always on a night like tonight
I thank God you can read my mind
'Cause when you look at me with those eyes
I'm speechless
Starin' at you, standin' there, in that dress
What it's doin' to me, ain't a secret
'Cause watchin' you is all that I can do
And I'm speechless
You already know that you're my weakness
After all this time I'm just as nervous
Every time you walk into the room
I'm speechless
It started when you said hello
Just did something to me
And I've been in a daze
Ever since the day that we met
You take the breath out of my lungs
Can't even fight it
And all of the words out of my mouth without even tryin'
And I'm speechless
Starin' at you, standin' there, in that dress
What it's doin' to me, ain't a secret
'Cause watchin' you is all that I can do
And I'm speechless
Artikel Pilihan