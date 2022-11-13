Lirik Lagu More Than a Friend - Michael Learns to Rock dan Fakta di Baliknya

More Than a Friend – Michael Learns to Rock
You got me counting the seconds
It happens every time
I'm waiting for the moment
We can sit down and talk for a while
And every time that you're near me
My heart is running away
How can I tell you when words don't come easy
And there is so much I'm trying to say
I want to know that love will surround us
And you'll share it with me every day
Tell me you'll care for me now and forever
I'll give anything to hear you say
That I'm more than a friend
I'm gonna try in the future
Not to live in the past
I guess that I was a dreamer
If I thought it could ever last
But every time that I see you
You bring me out in the sun
How can I hide it when we are together
I just know that you're the only one
I want to know that love will surround us
And you'll share it with me every day
Tell me you'll care for me now and forever
I'll give anything to hear you say
That I'm more than a friend
I want to make you see
Everything you are to me
Try to understand
I wonder if you can
The love I have for you
Will always be true
Credits
Artis: Michael Learns to Rock
Album: Blue Night
Artikel Pilihan