Lirik Lagu More Than a Friend - Michael Learns to Rock dan Fakta di Baliknya

More Than a Friend – Michael Learns to Rock

You got me counting the seconds

It happens every time

I'm waiting for the moment

We can sit down and talk for a while

And every time that you're near me

My heart is running away

How can I tell you when words don't come easy

And there is so much I'm trying to say

I want to know that love will surround us

And you'll share it with me every day

Tell me you'll care for me now and forever

I'll give anything to hear you say

That I'm more than a friend

I'm gonna try in the future

Not to live in the past

I guess that I was a dreamer

If I thought it could ever last

But every time that I see you

You bring me out in the sun

How can I hide it when we are together

I just know that you're the only one

I want to know that love will surround us

And you'll share it with me every day

Tell me you'll care for me now and forever

I'll give anything to hear you say

That I'm more than a friend

I want to make you see

Everything you are to me

Try to understand

I wonder if you can

The love I have for you

Will always be true

Credits

Artis: Michael Learns to Rock

Album: Blue Night