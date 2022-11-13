Lirik Lagu Wonder - Prince Husein dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Wonder - Prince Husein

I'm falling from the skies

I need to find myself

I'm soaring through the stars

I need to

Find away to fly away

I've been crawling on dirt

I don't wanna fight with you

I wanna inhale the morning

I can feel it hauling

Would you please

Take me to the place where everybody's dreaming

Though i wonder what will happen when my eyes are open

Take me to the place where all our faith has meaning

Minds don't wander round in the heart and hopes of all the broken

You're throwing all the rice (The dice)

You finally found your love

Somehow you have to rise (To rise, to rise)

I know that

You're gonna be okay (Be Okay)

Through not right away (Right away)

You've been crawling on dirt

I don't wanna fight with you

I wanna inhale the morning

I can feel it hauling

Would you please

Take me to the place where everybody's dreaming

Though i wonder what will happen when my eyes are open

Take me to the place where all our faith has meaning

Minds don't wander round in the heart and hopes of all the broken

For the sake of our heart

For the sake of who we are

Call it wild (Take me, take me)

Call it love (Take me, take me)

So can you feel it? (So can you feel it?)

Cause i can feel it hauling

Would you please

Take me to the place where everybody's dreaming

Though i wonder what will happen when my eyes are open

Take me to the place where everybody's dreaming

Though i wonder what will happen when my eyes are open

Take me to the place where all our faith has meaning

Minds don't wander round in the heart and hopes of all the broken