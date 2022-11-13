Lirik Lagu Wonder - Prince Husein dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Wonder - Prince Husein
I'm falling from the skies
I need to find myself
I'm soaring through the stars
I need to
Find away to fly away
I've been crawling on dirt
I don't wanna fight with you
I wanna inhale the morning
I can feel it hauling
Would you please
Take me to the place where everybody's dreaming
Though i wonder what will happen when my eyes are open
Take me to the place where all our faith has meaning
Minds don't wander round in the heart and hopes of all the broken
You're throwing all the rice (The dice)
You finally found your love
Somehow you have to rise (To rise, to rise)
I know that
You're gonna be okay (Be Okay)
Through not right away (Right away)
You've been crawling on dirt
I don't wanna fight with you
I wanna inhale the morning
I can feel it hauling
Would you please
Take me to the place where everybody's dreaming
Though i wonder what will happen when my eyes are open
Take me to the place where all our faith has meaning
Minds don't wander round in the heart and hopes of all the broken
For the sake of our heart
For the sake of who we are
Call it wild (Take me, take me)
Call it love (Take me, take me)
So can you feel it? (So can you feel it?)
Cause i can feel it hauling
Would you please
Take me to the place where everybody's dreaming
Though i wonder what will happen when my eyes are open
Take me to the place where everybody's dreaming
Though i wonder what will happen when my eyes are open
Take me to the place where all our faith has meaning
Minds don't wander round in the heart and hopes of all the broken
