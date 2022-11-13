Lirik Lagu TRIGGER – VERIVERY dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu TRIGGER – VERIVERY

Nuneul tteun geu sungan

Mitji mothal hyeonsireul got it

Gildeullyeo Round and round

Buranham sogui oejul tagi

Yeah, sumeul tak joyeo ne Gimmick, Uh

Gyomyohae nal hyanghan giman

Neungsukaejyeo ganeun gimang

Cynical hae Need to get out

Irijeori nal tongjehaneun neon

Jansangmajeodo meoreojyeo ga

And I won't stop now

Pull the trigger

Cheoljeohage Lock Down

Geobuhal su eomneun Break Down

TRIGGER TRIGGER

Eodum sogui TRIGGER TRIGGER

Pull the trigger

Beoseonaryeo halsurok deo

Sumi makyeo wa

TRIGGER TRIGGER

Eodum sogui TRIGGER

In the dark

Yeah, hwidulleo Black gauntlet

Neoman jeulgeoun gwangnanui BATTLE "X"

BOOM, muneojineun Colosseum gata

Jwirakpyeorak gatgo nolda got ya

Deo gipi gatyeo ga

Dwieongkin nae du songwa bare

Hyungteoreul namgyeo ga

Wiheomhae neoui Play yeah