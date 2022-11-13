Lirik Lagu TRIGGER – VERIVERY dan Fakta di Baliknya

Nuneul tteun geu sungan
Mitji mothal hyeonsireul got it
Gildeullyeo Round and round
Buranham sogui oejul tagi
Yeah, sumeul tak joyeo ne Gimmick, Uh
Gyomyohae nal hyanghan giman
Neungsukaejyeo ganeun gimang
Cynical hae Need to get out
Irijeori nal tongjehaneun neon
Jansangmajeodo meoreojyeo ga
And I won't stop now
Pull the trigger
Cheoljeohage Lock Down
Geobuhal su eomneun Break Down
TRIGGER TRIGGER
Eodum sogui TRIGGER TRIGGER
Pull the trigger
Beoseonaryeo halsurok deo
Sumi makyeo wa
TRIGGER TRIGGER
Eodum sogui TRIGGER
In the dark
Yeah, hwidulleo Black gauntlet
Neoman jeulgeoun gwangnanui BATTLE "X"
BOOM, muneojineun Colosseum gata
Jwirakpyeorak gatgo nolda got ya
Deo gipi gatyeo ga
Dwieongkin nae du songwa bare
Hyungteoreul namgyeo ga
Wiheomhae neoui Play yeah
