Lirik Lagu Supreme - Robbie Williams dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Supreme - Robbie Williams

Oh, it seemed forever stopped today

All the lonely hearts in London

Caught a plane and flew away

And all the best women are married

All the handsome men are gay

You feel deprived

Yeah, are you questioning your size?

Is there a tumor in your humor?

Are there bags under your eyes?

Do you leave dents where you sit?

Are you getting on a bit?

Will you survive?

You must survive

When there's no love in town

This new century keeps bringing you down

All the places you have been

Trying to find a love supreme

A love supreme

Oh, what are you really looking for?

Another partner in your life

To abuse and to adore?

Is it lovey dovey stuff

Or do you need a bit of rough?

Get on your knees

Yeah, turn down the love songs that you hear

'Cause you can't avoid the sentiment

That echoes in your ear

Saying love will stop the pain

Saying love will kill the fear

Do you believe?

You must believe

When there's no love in town

This new century keeps bringing you down

All the places you have been

Trying to find a love supreme

A love supreme

I spy with my little eye

Something beginning with (ah)

Got my back up

And now she's screaming

So I've got to turn the track up

Sit back and watch the royalties stack up

I know this girl, she likes to switch teams

And I'm a fiend but I'm living for a love supreme

When there's no love in town

This new century keeps bringing you down

All the places you have been

Trying to find a love supreme

A love supreme