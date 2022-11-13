Lirik Lagu Hands Up – VICTON dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hands Up – VICTON

Deultteobeorin gibun jeo wiro naraga beoril geonman gata

Get high

Jeo bamhaneure tteo inneun byeolcheoreom balge binnajana

My eyes

Be my wing

Wings

Baby

Neomani naui mirae

Bulbutyeojwo boran deusi taoreul geoya Burning

Singing

La La La

Make it loud

Loud

Loud

Loud

Nal mideojwo nae modeun geol da georeosseo I'm All in

Hands up dagaon i sungan

Jabeul su inneun modeun geol da umkyeojwil geoya

Hands up I'm reaching for the sky

Jeo haneure daeul ttaekkaji Never

Ever

Stop

Hands up

Hands up

Hands up jeoldae nochiji ana

Inneun himkkeot ppeodeo modeun geol umkyeojwil geoya

Hands up modeun geol deonjil geoya

Oneuri majimagin deut

Go Hard

Sumgyeowatdeon ge anya ajik boiji anasseul ppuniya

It's alright

Meomchwoitdeon modeun ge ije seoya umjigineun geoya

Surprise

Baby get your hands up high like

Baby we go straight up right now

This is our prime time is like a diamond

All my people raise your right arm