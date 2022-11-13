Lirik Lagu If That's Okay - Prince Husein dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik If That's Okay - Prince Husein

Hey

Are you okay?

Are things well today?

Or do you need me to come over and make you feel alright?

Just a little bright

Even for a night

Be in tune until tomorrow

Be in tune through rainbows and sorrows

Come what may

I'm here to stay

If that's okay

You don't have to say anything

I'll be where you want me to

Sit through all the stories too

If that's okay (If that's okay)

Be in tune until tomorrow

Be in tune through rainbows and sorrows

Come what may

I'm here to stay

In the night

Through darkness, I'll follow

In the night

Your sadness, I'll borrow

Come what may

I'm here to stay

If that's okay

I want you to be okay

(Eh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh, eh-oah-oah)

Be in tune until tomorrow

Be in tune through rainbows and sorrows

Come what may

I'm here to stay

In the night

Through darkness, i'll follow

In the night your sadness, I'll borrow

Come what may

I'm here to stay

If that's okay

Credit

Dirilis: 2021

Penulis lagu: Prince Husein dan Pamungkas Jr

Produser: Overdrivesensual, Prince Husein, dan Pamungkas Jr

Mixing & Mastering: Overdrivesensual

Genre: Indie

Label: Maspam Records

