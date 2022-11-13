Lirik Lagu If That's Okay - Prince Husein dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik If That's Okay - Prince Husein
Hey
Are you okay?
Are things well today?
Or do you need me to come over and make you feel alright?
Just a little bright
Even for a night
Be in tune until tomorrow
Be in tune through rainbows and sorrows
Come what may
I'm here to stay
If that's okay
You don't have to say anything
I'll be where you want me to
Sit through all the stories too
If that's okay (If that's okay)
Be in tune until tomorrow
Be in tune through rainbows and sorrows
Come what may
I'm here to stay
In the night
Through darkness, I'll follow
In the night
Your sadness, I'll borrow
Come what may
I'm here to stay
If that's okay
I want you to be okay
(Eh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh, eh-oah-oah)
Be in tune until tomorrow
Be in tune through rainbows and sorrows
Come what may
I'm here to stay
In the night
Through darkness, i'll follow
In the night your sadness, I'll borrow
Come what may
I'm here to stay
If that's okay
Credit
Dirilis: 2021
Penulis lagu: Prince Husein dan Pamungkas Jr
Produser: Overdrivesensual, Prince Husein, dan Pamungkas Jr
Mixing & Mastering: Overdrivesensual
Genre: Indie
Label: Maspam Records
Fakta di Balik Lagu If That's Okay - Prince Husein
