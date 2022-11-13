Lirik Lagu Velocity – VERIVERY dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Velocity – VERIVERY
Deo sege pump it
Balkkeute neukkim idaeroman ttwieoolla
Deo ppalli balba gyesan ttawi eopseo high pass
Dansunhaedo joa geunyang naedallyeo
Oh oh oh oh yeah yeah yeah
I see the fire
Ne nunbicheul geotjabeul su eomneun bam
Move on move on, do not hesitate
Get up get up momeul ireukyeo
Amman bogo dallyeoga no limit
Overheating neo hanamyeon chungbunhae
Go straight to the top
Go up yeah
It's so wonderful
Nega nareul bol ttae wonderful
Note on Velocity oh woah oh oh oh
Jeo doro wi ajjilhan racing tonight
Note on Velocity oh woah oh oh oh
Kkeunnaji anneun yeogiro come in
Run to the top
I'm a driver neon Passenger seat
Come to my race, girl oh oh oh oh
Eksereul gyeokage drift uh
Paradigm shift
Teureo noeun noraeneun Daft
Wanbyeokaejin handling craft uh
Bul kkeojin city night
Pyeolchyeojin my head lights
Break up nae hangyereul muneoteuryeo
Kkwak jaba deo hold on tight
Artikel Pilihan