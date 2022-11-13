Lirik Lagu Velocity – VERIVERY dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Velocity – VERIVERY

Deo sege pump it

Balkkeute neukkim idaeroman ttwieoolla

Deo ppalli balba gyesan ttawi eopseo high pass

Dansunhaedo joa geunyang naedallyeo

Oh oh oh oh yeah yeah yeah

I see the fire

Ne nunbicheul geotjabeul su eomneun bam

Move on move on, do not hesitate

Get up get up momeul ireukyeo

Amman bogo dallyeoga no limit

Overheating neo hanamyeon chungbunhae

Go straight to the top

Go up yeah

It's so wonderful

Nega nareul bol ttae wonderful

Note on Velocity oh woah oh oh oh

Jeo doro wi ajjilhan racing tonight

Note on Velocity oh woah oh oh oh

Kkeunnaji anneun yeogiro come in

Run to the top

I'm a driver neon Passenger seat

Come to my race, girl oh oh oh oh

Eksereul gyeokage drift uh

Paradigm shift

Teureo noeun noraeneun Daft

Wanbyeokaejin handling craft uh

Bul kkeojin city night

Pyeolchyeojin my head lights

Break up nae hangyereul muneoteuryeo

Kkwak jaba deo hold on tight