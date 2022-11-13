Lirik Lagu Nightmare – VICTON dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Nightmare – VICTON

Heuryeojineun siya neomeo

Hyeonsirui gyeonggyeseone meomchwo

Myoyeonhage heuteojin neoui hyanggi

Nareul gadun chae

Dasi banbokdoen nalkaroun angmong

Na hollo nuntteun eodum

Hoesaekbicheuro muldeun seulpeun My eyes

Ay mueonga hollin deusi

Heeo naojireul mothae

Whatever you want

Gyeote meomulleojwo woo uh

Again

Buseojil deusi witaeroun gipeun bam

Simyeon sogeul bichun neoran bit ttara

Urin ajik ieojyeo isseo

Again

Neoro morachigo inneun sumeun

Apeulsurok deo areumdaun kkum

Urin ajik ieojyeo isseo

Urin ajik ieojyeo isseo

Urin ajik ieojyeo isseo

Teong bieo beorin heogong sairo

Sorichyeo neol oechyeo eodumkkaji samkyeowa

Hayake beonjin apeumeul baeteo

I angmongeul kkeunnae jwo

Hello baby, my name is

Freddy freakin Krueger

But don't call me a Nightmare

This game's already over

So stay sober

Tto nega geuriun bamini

I'm gonna be right there