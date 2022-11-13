Lirik Lagu Nightmare – VICTON dan Fakta di Baliknya

Heuryeojineun siya neomeo
Hyeonsirui gyeonggyeseone meomchwo
Myoyeonhage heuteojin neoui hyanggi
Nareul gadun chae
Dasi banbokdoen nalkaroun angmong
Na hollo nuntteun eodum
Hoesaekbicheuro muldeun seulpeun My eyes
Ay mueonga hollin deusi
Heeo naojireul mothae
Whatever you want
Gyeote meomulleojwo woo uh
Again
Buseojil deusi witaeroun gipeun bam
Simyeon sogeul bichun neoran bit ttara
Urin ajik ieojyeo isseo
Again
Neoro morachigo inneun sumeun
Apeulsurok deo areumdaun kkum
Urin ajik ieojyeo isseo
Urin ajik ieojyeo isseo
Urin ajik ieojyeo isseo
Teong bieo beorin heogong sairo
Sorichyeo neol oechyeo eodumkkaji samkyeowa
Hayake beonjin apeumeul baeteo
I angmongeul kkeunnae jwo
Hello baby, my name is
Freddy freakin Krueger
But don't call me a Nightmare
This game's already over
So stay sober
Tto nega geuriun bamini
I'm gonna be right there
