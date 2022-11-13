Lirik Lagu You're Gonna Go Far - The Offspring dan Fakta di Baliknya

You're Gonna Go Far - The Offspring

Show me how to lie, you're getting better all the time

And turning all against the one is an art that's hard to teach

Another clever word sets off an unsuspecting herd

And as you step back into line, a mob jumps to their feet

Now dance, fucker, dance man, he never had a chance

And no one even knew it was really only you

And now you steal away, take him out today

Nice work you did, you're gonna go far, kid

With a thousand lies and a good disguise

Hit 'em right between the eyes, hit 'em right between the eyes

When you walk away, nothing more to say

See the lightning in your eyes, see 'em running for their lives

Slowly out of line, and drifting closer in your sight

So play it out, I'm wide-awake, it's a scene about me

There's something in your way and now someone is gonna pay

And if you can't get what you want, well, it's all because of me

Now dance, fucker, dance, man, I never had a chance

And no one even knew, it was really only you

And now you'll lead the way, show the light of day

Nice work you did, you're gonna go far, kid, trust deceived

With a thousand lies and a good disguise

Hit 'em right between the eyes, hit 'em right between the eyes

When you walk away, nothing more to say

See the lightning in your eyes, see 'em running for their lives

Now dance, fucker, dance, he never had a chance

And no one even knew, it was really only you

So dance, fucker, dance, I never had a chance

It was really only you

With a thousand lies and a good disguise

Hit 'em right between the eyes, hit 'em right between the eyes

When you walk away, nothing more to say

See the lightning in your eyes, see 'em running for their lives