Lirik Lagu You're Gonna Go Far - The Offspring dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 13 November 2022, 02:54 WIB
Lirik lagu You're Gonna Go Far - The Offspring.
Lirik lagu You're Gonna Go Far - The Offspring.

You're Gonna Go Far - The Offspring

Show me how to lie, you're getting better all the time
And turning all against the one is an art that's hard to teach
Another clever word sets off an unsuspecting herd
And as you step back into line, a mob jumps to their feet

Now dance, fucker, dance man, he never had a chance
And no one even knew it was really only you
And now you steal away, take him out today
Nice work you did, you're gonna go far, kid

With a thousand lies and a good disguise
Hit 'em right between the eyes, hit 'em right between the eyes
When you walk away, nothing more to say
See the lightning in your eyes, see 'em running for their lives

Slowly out of line, and drifting closer in your sight
So play it out, I'm wide-awake, it's a scene about me
There's something in your way and now someone is gonna pay
And if you can't get what you want, well, it's all because of me

Now dance, fucker, dance, man, I never had a chance
And no one even knew, it was really only you
And now you'll lead the way, show the light of day
Nice work you did, you're gonna go far, kid, trust deceived

With a thousand lies and a good disguise
Hit 'em right between the eyes, hit 'em right between the eyes
When you walk away, nothing more to say
See the lightning in your eyes, see 'em running for their lives

Now dance, fucker, dance, he never had a chance
And no one even knew, it was really only you
So dance, fucker, dance, I never had a chance
It was really only you

With a thousand lies and a good disguise
Hit 'em right between the eyes, hit 'em right between the eyes
When you walk away, nothing more to say
See the lightning in your eyes, see 'em running for their lives

