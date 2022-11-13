Lirik Lagu The Man Who Can't Be Moved - The Script dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu The Man Who Can't Be Moved - The Script

Going back to the corner where I first saw you

Gonna camp in my sleeping bag, I'm not gonna move

Got some words on cardboard, got your picture in my hand

Saying, "If you see this girl can you tell her where I am?"

Some try to hand me money, they don't understand

I'm not broke, I'm just a broken-hearted man

I know it makes no sense but what else can I do?

And how can I move on when I'm still in love with you?

'Cause if one day you wake up and find that you're missing me

And your heart starts to wonder where on this earth I could be

Thinking maybe you'll come back here to the place that we'd meet

And you'll see me waiting for you on the corner of the street

So I'm not moving, I'm not moving

Policeman says, "Son, you can't stay here"

I said, "There's someone I'm waiting for if it's a day, a month, a year

Gotta stand my ground even if it rains or snows

If she changes her mind this is the first place she will go"

'Cause if one day you wake up and find that you're missing me

And your heart starts to wonder where on this earth I could be

Thinking maybe you'll come back here to the place that we'd meI'm

And you'll see me waiting for you on the corner of the street

So I'm not moving, I'm not moving

I'm not moving, I'm not moving

People talk about the guy that's waiting on a girl, oh...

There are no holes in his shoes but a big hole in his world, hmm

And maybe I'll get famous as the man who can't be moved

And maybe you won't mean to but you'll see me on the news

And you'll come running to the corner

'Cause you'll know it's just for you

I'm the man who can't be moved

I'm the man who can't be moved