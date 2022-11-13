Lirik Lagu Heaven's On Fire - KISS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Heaven's On Fire - KISS

Woo-oo-oo

I look at you and my blood boils hot

I feel my temperature rise

I want it all, give me what you got

It's hunger in your eyes

I'm getting closer, baby hear me breathe

You know the way to give me what I need

Just let me love you and you'll never leave

Feel my heat

Takin' you higher

Burn with me

Heaven's on fire

Paint the sky with desire

Angel fly

Heaven's on fire (woo)

I got a fever ragin' in my heart

You make me shiver and shake

Baby don't stop, take it to the top

Eat it like a piece of cake

You're comin' closer, I can hear you breathe

You drive me crazy when you start to tease

You could bring the devil to his knees

Feel my heat

Takin' you higher

Burn with me

Heaven's on fire

Paint the sky with desire

Angel fly

Heaven's on fire

Oh-oh, heaven's on fire

Oh-oh, heaven's on fire

Oh-oh