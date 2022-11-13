Lirik Lagu Heaven's On Fire - KISS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Heaven's On Fire - KISS
Woo-oo-oo
I look at you and my blood boils hot
I feel my temperature rise
I want it all, give me what you got
It's hunger in your eyes
I'm getting closer, baby hear me breathe
You know the way to give me what I need
Just let me love you and you'll never leave
Feel my heat
Takin' you higher
Burn with me
Heaven's on fire
Paint the sky with desire
Angel fly
Heaven's on fire (woo)
I got a fever ragin' in my heart
You make me shiver and shake
Baby don't stop, take it to the top
Eat it like a piece of cake
You're comin' closer, I can hear you breathe
You drive me crazy when you start to tease
You could bring the devil to his knees
Feel my heat
Takin' you higher
Burn with me
Heaven's on fire
Paint the sky with desire
Angel fly
Heaven's on fire
Oh-oh, heaven's on fire
Oh-oh, heaven's on fire
Oh-oh
