Lirik Lagu Crazy Dreams – Michael Learns to Rock dan Fakta di Baliknya

Crazy Dreams – Michael Learns to Rock

The party's on, the room is crowded

Your conversation is so polite

And when you dance you keep your distance

No one's gonna walk you home tonight

You're searching for perfect love

You dreamed of when you were young

You'll find it or you won't have anyone

Why not forget your crazy dream

About a love that can't exist. Coz while you dream so much you miss

You waste a lifetime

Just take a look below the surface

His golden hair will be turning gray

Though in your mind you pictured heaven

Even heaven has a rainy day

No one can touch a dream

So forever you've been on your own

You, re older and you are still all alone

Why not forget your crazy dream

About a love that can't exist? Coz while you dream so much you miss

You waste a lifetime

Why don't you take a look around?

Not everyone has settled down

But you still think you're seventeen

It's a crazy dream

So take a chance and take your shot

No paradise but it's all we've got

And I will try to make your dreams come true