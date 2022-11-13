Lirik Lagu The Ugly Duck - Monkey to Millionaire dan Fakta di Baliknya

The Ugly Duck – Monkey to Millionaire

I'm a friend that you don't need

I'm a friend that you don't seek

I'm a friend and no lie

I'm a friend that you won't be missed

I'm your one way ticket

You could throw your shame away

I'm a friend who doesn't contribute

I'm a friend who wouldn've easte your youth

I'm a friend who messed with your nest

I'm a friend that yoy leave fast

I'm your one way ticket

You could throw your shame away

I'm a friend that you won't listen

I'm a friend whi knows how you feel

I'm a friend, i might hurt your chest

I'm a friend who doesn't like the rest

I'm a friend and your desease

I'm a friend yet your deseases

I'm a friend who like a tease

I'm a friend who like to tease

And i'm your one way ticket

you could just throw me away

Just blame me away