Lirik Lagu The Ugly Duck - Monkey to Millionaire dan Fakta di Baliknya

The Ugly Duck – Monkey to Millionaire
I'm a friend that you don't need
I'm a friend that you don't seek
I'm a friend and no lie
I'm a friend that you won't be missed
I'm your one way ticket
You could throw your shame away
I'm a friend who doesn't contribute
I'm a friend who wouldn've easte your youth
I'm a friend who messed with your nest
I'm a friend that yoy leave fast
I'm your one way ticket
You could throw your shame away
I'm a friend that you won't listen
I'm a friend whi knows how you feel
I'm a friend, i might hurt your chest
I'm a friend who doesn't like the rest
I'm a friend and your desease
I'm a friend yet your deseases
I'm a friend who like a tease
I'm a friend who like to tease
And i'm your one way ticket
you could just throw me away
Just blame me away
Artikel Pilihan