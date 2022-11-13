Lirik Lagu Zero - Chris Brown dan Fakta di Baliknya

Zero - Chris Brown

I thought we were great

You took your love back and ran this off track

I counted all the days

'Til you would come back, how stupid was that

Now you're missin' what we used to have

Guess the vodka brought the feelin' back

I was caught up in the aftermath

But now, if you really wanna know

Ask how many nights I've been thinkin' of you, zero, zero

Gave a hunnid percent but all I got from you, zero, zero

I thought you were the one (hey), then you turn and run (hey)

Found somebody better, like I never met ya

Ask how many nights I've been thinkin' of you, zero, zero

(Zero, zero, zero, zero, zero, zero, zero, zero, zero, zero, zero)

That's how many fucks I give, ooh

Wake up with a dime

Get up to no good, better than you could

Go out, free our minds

Like you never would, never understood

Now you're missin' what we used to have

You've been creepin' 'round my Instagram

I was caught up in the aftermath

But now, if you really wanna know

Ask how many nights I've been thinkin' of you, zero, zero

Gave a hunnid percent but all I got from you, zero, zero

I thought you were the one (hey), then you turn and run (hey)

Found somebody better, like I never met ya

Ask how many nights I've been thinkin' of you, zero, zero

(Zero, zero, zero, zero, zero, zero, zero, zero, zero, zero, zero)

That's how many fucks I give

Broke back then but a nigga rich now

Got dollars, got euros, got yen, I got pounds

Zeros, zeros

Callin' me up 'cause your bad cheque bounced

My new chick one hunnid, and she got her own dinero

Zero

You think I'm thinkin' 'bout your ass?

Ask how many nights I've been thinkin' of you, zero, zero

Gave a hunnid percent but all I got from you, zero, zero

I thought you were the one (hey), then you turn and run (oh-ooh)

Found somebody better, like I never met ya (you, yeah)

Ask how many nights I've been thinkin' of you, zero, zero

(Zero, zero, zero, zero, zero, zero, zero, zero, zero, zero, zero, zero)

That's how many fucks I give

(Zero, zero, zero, zero, zero, zero, zero, zero, zero, zero, zero)

That's how many fucks I give

Credit

Album: Royalty

Dirilis: 2015

Artis: Chris Brown

Genre: R&B/Soul

Penulis lagu: Talay Riley, Sean Douglas, Matthew Burnett, Riley Bell, Tushar Apte

Fakta di Balik Lagu Ini

Zero merupakan lagu ke-6 dalam daftar lagu dari album studio ketujuhnya, Royalty. Lagu ini dirilis sebagai single kedua dari album tersebut

Melalui lagu ini Chris Brown bercerita tentang usahanya yang telah memberikan segalanya dalam hubungan yang tengah ia jalani. Namun, tidak mendapatkan imbalan dari gadis itu. Bahkan, ia tidak lagi peduli tentang perpisahannya dengan mantan pacarnya.

Beberapa kritikus berspekulasi bahwa lirik tersebut didedikasikan untuk mantan pacar Brown, Karrueche Tran.

Brown merilis video musik dari lagu tersebut bersamaan dengan video untuk lagu Liquor. Sebelum merilis lagu ini, Chris telah mempratinjau lagu tersebut di beberapa klub malam dan cuplikan di akun Instagramnya.