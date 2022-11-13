Lirik Lagu Zero - Chris Brown dan Fakta di Baliknya

Zero - Chris Brown
I thought we were great
You took your love back and ran this off track
I counted all the days
'Til you would come back, how stupid was that
Now you're missin' what we used to have
Guess the vodka brought the feelin' back
I was caught up in the aftermath
But now, if you really wanna know
Ask how many nights I've been thinkin' of you, zero, zero
Gave a hunnid percent but all I got from you, zero, zero
I thought you were the one (hey), then you turn and run (hey)
Found somebody better, like I never met ya
Ask how many nights I've been thinkin' of you, zero, zero
(Zero, zero, zero, zero, zero, zero, zero, zero, zero, zero, zero)
That's how many fucks I give, ooh
Wake up with a dime
Get up to no good, better than you could
Go out, free our minds
Like you never would, never understood
Now you're missin' what we used to have
You've been creepin' 'round my Instagram
I was caught up in the aftermath
But now, if you really wanna know
Ask how many nights I've been thinkin' of you, zero, zero
Gave a hunnid percent but all I got from you, zero, zero
I thought you were the one (hey), then you turn and run (hey)
Found somebody better, like I never met ya
Ask how many nights I've been thinkin' of you, zero, zero
(Zero, zero, zero, zero, zero, zero, zero, zero, zero, zero, zero)
That's how many fucks I give
Broke back then but a nigga rich now
Got dollars, got euros, got yen, I got pounds
Zeros, zeros
Callin' me up 'cause your bad cheque bounced
My new chick one hunnid, and she got her own dinero
Zero
You think I'm thinkin' 'bout your ass?
Ask how many nights I've been thinkin' of you, zero, zero
Gave a hunnid percent but all I got from you, zero, zero
I thought you were the one (hey), then you turn and run (oh-ooh)
Found somebody better, like I never met ya (you, yeah)
Ask how many nights I've been thinkin' of you, zero, zero
(Zero, zero, zero, zero, zero, zero, zero, zero, zero, zero, zero, zero)
That's how many fucks I give
(Zero, zero, zero, zero, zero, zero, zero, zero, zero, zero, zero)
That's how many fucks I give
Credit
Album: Royalty
Dirilis: 2015
Artis: Chris Brown
Genre: R&B/Soul
Penulis lagu: Talay Riley, Sean Douglas, Matthew Burnett, Riley Bell, Tushar Apte
Fakta di Balik Lagu Ini
Zero merupakan lagu ke-6 dalam daftar lagu dari album studio ketujuhnya, Royalty. Lagu ini dirilis sebagai single kedua dari album tersebut
Melalui lagu ini Chris Brown bercerita tentang usahanya yang telah memberikan segalanya dalam hubungan yang tengah ia jalani. Namun, tidak mendapatkan imbalan dari gadis itu. Bahkan, ia tidak lagi peduli tentang perpisahannya dengan mantan pacarnya.
Beberapa kritikus berspekulasi bahwa lirik tersebut didedikasikan untuk mantan pacar Brown, Karrueche Tran.
Brown merilis video musik dari lagu tersebut bersamaan dengan video untuk lagu Liquor. Sebelum merilis lagu ini, Chris telah mempratinjau lagu tersebut di beberapa klub malam dan cuplikan di akun Instagramnya.
Artikel Pilihan