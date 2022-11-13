Lirik Lagu Stoned at the Nail Salon – Lorde dan Fakta di Baliknya

Stoned at the Nail Salon – Lorde

Got a wishbone dryin' on the windowsill in my kitchen

Just in case I wake up and realize I've chosen wrong

I love this life that I have, the vine hangin' over the door

And the dog who comes when I call, but I wonder sometimes what I'm missin'

Well, my hot blood's been burnin' for so many summers now

It's time to cool it down, wherever that leads

'Cause all the beautiful girls, they will fade like the roses

And all the times they will change, it'll all come around

I don't know

Maybe I'm just stoned at the nail salon

Maybe I'm just stoned at the nail salon again

Got a memory of waitin' in your bed wearin' only my earrings

We'd go dancin' all over the landmines under our town

But the sun has to rise, when it does, we'll divide up the papers

Two former hell-raisers, I'm still crazy for you, babe

Well, my hot blood's been burnin' for so many summers now

It's time to cool it down, wherever that leads

'Cause all the music you loved at sixteen, you'll grow out of

And all the times they will change, it'll all come around

I don't know

Maybe I'm just

Maybe I'm just stoned at the nail salon again

Oh, make it good

Oh, make it good

I'd ride and I'd ride on the carousel

'Round and 'round forever if I could

But it's time to cool it down

Whatever that means

Spend all the evenings you can with the people who raised you

'Cause all the times they will change, it'll all come around

I don't know

Maybe I'm just stoned at the nail salon

Maybe I'm just stoned at the nail salon again