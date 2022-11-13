Lirik Lagu Thriller – Michael Jackson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Thriller – Michael Jackson

It's close to midnight

Something evil's lurking in the dark

Under the moonlight

You see a sight that almost stops your heart

You try to scream

But terror takes the sound before you make it

You start to freeze

As horror looks you right between the eyes

You're paralyzed

'Cause this is thriller, thriller night

And no one's gonna save you

From the beast about to strike

You know it's thriller, thriller night

You're fighting for your life inside a killer, thriller, ow

You hear the door slam and realize there's nowhere left to run

You feel the cold hand and wonder if you'll ever see the sun

You close your eyes and hope that this is just imagination, girl

But all the while you hear a creature creepin' up behind

You're outta time

'Cause this is thriller, thriller night

There ain't no second chance against the thing with the forty eyes, girl

Thriller, thriller night

You're fighting for your life inside a killer, thriller tonight

Night creatures call

And the dead start to walk in their masquerade

There's no escaping the jaws of the alien this time (they're open wide)

This is the end of your life

They're out to get you, there's demons closing in on every side

They will possess you unless you change that number on your dial

Now is the time for you and I to cuddle close together

All through the night I'll save you from the terror on the screen,

I'll make you see

That this is thriller, thriller night

'Cause I can thrill you more than any ghoul could ever dare try

Thriller, thriller night

So let me hold you tight and share a killer, thriller, chiller

Thriller here tonight