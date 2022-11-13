Lirik Lagu Come To Me – Goo Goo Dolls dan Fakta di Baliknya

Come To Me – Goo Goo Dolls

I'll be kind, if you'll be faithful

You be sweet and I'll be grateful

Cover me with kisses dear

Lighten up the atmosphere

Keep me warm inside our bed

I got dreams of you all through my head

Fortune teller said I'd be free

And that's the day you came to me

Came to me

Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo, Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo

Come to me my sweetest friend

Can you feel my heart again

I'll take you back where you belong

And this will be our favorite song

Come to me with secrets bare

I'll love you more so don't be scared

When we're old and near the end

We'll go home and start again

Ooo Ooo Oooo, Ooo Ooo Oooo

I caught you burnin' photographs

Like that could save you from your past

History is like gravity It holds you down away from me

You and me, we've both got sins

I don't care about where you've been

Don't be sad and don't explain

This is where we start again

Start again

Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo, Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo

Come to me my sweetest friend

Can you feel my heart again

I'll take you back where you belong

And this will be our favorite song

Come to me with secrets bare

I'll love you more so don't be scared

When we're old and near the end

We'll go home and start again

Start again

Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo, Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo

Today's the day I'll make you mine

So get me to the church on time

Take my hand in this empty room

You're my girl, and I'm your groom

Come to me my sweetest friend

This is where we start again, again

Come to me my sweetest friend

Can you feel my heart again

Take you back where you belong

This will be our favorite song

Come to me with secrets bare

I'll love you more so don't be scared

When we're old and near the end

We'll go home and start again (yeah)

Start again (yeah)