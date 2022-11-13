Lirik Lagu Come To Me – Goo Goo Dolls dan Fakta di Baliknya

Come To Me – Goo Goo Dolls
I'll be kind, if you'll be faithful
You be sweet and I'll be grateful
Cover me with kisses dear
Lighten up the atmosphere
Keep me warm inside our bed
I got dreams of you all through my head
Fortune teller said I'd be free
And that's the day you came to me
Came to me
Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo, Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo
Come to me my sweetest friend
Can you feel my heart again
I'll take you back where you belong
And this will be our favorite song
Come to me with secrets bare
I'll love you more so don't be scared
When we're old and near the end
We'll go home and start again
Ooo Ooo Oooo, Ooo Ooo Oooo
I caught you burnin' photographs
Like that could save you from your past
History is like gravity It holds you down away from me
You and me, we've both got sins
I don't care about where you've been
Don't be sad and don't explain
This is where we start again
Start again
Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo, Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo
Come to me my sweetest friend
Can you feel my heart again
I'll take you back where you belong
And this will be our favorite song
Come to me with secrets bare
I'll love you more so don't be scared
When we're old and near the end
We'll go home and start again
Start again
Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo, Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo
Today's the day I'll make you mine
So get me to the church on time
Take my hand in this empty room
You're my girl, and I'm your groom
Come to me my sweetest friend
This is where we start again, again
Come to me my sweetest friend
Can you feel my heart again
Take you back where you belong
This will be our favorite song
Come to me with secrets bare
I'll love you more so don't be scared
When we're old and near the end
We'll go home and start again (yeah)
Start again (yeah)
