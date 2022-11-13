Lirik Lagu Awake – Jin BTS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Awake – Jin BTS

Mitneun ge anya

Beotyeoboneun geoya

Hal su itneun ge

Na igeosppuniraseomeomulgo sipeo

Deo kkumkkugo sipeo

Geuraedo marya

Tteonal ttaega dwaetneungeol

Yeah it's my truth

It's my truth

Ontong sangcheotuseongigessji

But it's my fate

It's my fate

Geuraedo balbeodungchigo sipeo

Maybe I, I can never fly

Jeogi jeo kkoccipdeulcheoreom

Nalgael dan geotcheoreomeun an dwae

Maybe I, I can't touch the sky

Geuraedo son ppeotgo sipeo

Dallyeobogo sipeo jogeum deo

I eodum sogeul geunyang geotgo tto geotgo isseo

Haengbokhaessdeon sigandeuri naege mureosseo

Neo neon jeongmal gwaenchanheun geonyago

Oh no

Nan daedaphaesseo ani naneun neomu museowo

Geuraedo yeoseot songi kkocceul sone kkok jwigo

Na nan geotgo isseul ppunirago

Oh no

But it's my fate

It's my fate

Geuraedo balbeodungchigo sipeo

Maybe I, I can never fly

Jeogi jeo kkoccipdeulcheoreom

Nalgael dan geotcheoreomeun an dwae

Maybe I, I can't touch the sky

Geuraedo son ppeotgo sipeo

Dallyeobogo sipeo jogeum deo

Wide awake wide awake wide awake

Don't cry

Wide awake wide awake wide awake

No lie

Wide awake wide awake wide awake

Don't cry

Wide awake wide awake wide awake

No lie

Maybe I, I can never fly

Jeogi jeo kkoccipdeulcheoreom

Nalgael dan geoscheoreomeun an dwae

Maybe I, I can't touch the sky

Geuraedo son ppeotgo sipeo

Dallyeobogo sipeo

Jogeum deo

Credit

Judul lagu: Awake