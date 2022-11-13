Lirik Lagu Light House – Future Islands dan Fakta di Baliknya

Light House – Future Islands

When I couldn't see you for the wall

What was that you said?

What was that you said before you called?

When I couldn't catch you for the fall

What was that you said?

What was that you said?

Nothing hurts this much

But I've seen the way

That bodies lie and bodies tend to break

And I've been away

I've been away too long

Too long to be afraid

But you know

What you know is better, is brighter

And you know, you know

What you know is better, is brighter

And this is where we were

When I showed you the dark

Inside of me, in spite of me

On a bench in the park

You said to me

This is not you

This is not you

This is not you

This is not you

But I've seen the way

That bodies lie and bodies tend to break

And I've been away

I've been away too long

And I don't know a better place

But you know

What you know is better, is brighter

And you know, you know

What you know is better, is brighter

And this is where we were

When I showed you the dark

Inside of me, in spite of me

On a bench in the park