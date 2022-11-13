Lirik Lagu Light House – Future Islands dan Fakta di Baliknya

Light House – Future Islands
When I couldn't see you for the wall
What was that you said?
What was that you said before you called?
When I couldn't catch you for the fall
What was that you said?
What was that you said?
Nothing hurts this much
But I've seen the way
That bodies lie and bodies tend to break
And I've been away
I've been away too long
Too long to be afraid
But you know
What you know is better, is brighter
And you know, you know
What you know is better, is brighter
And this is where we were
When I showed you the dark
Inside of me, in spite of me
On a bench in the park
You said to me
This is not you
This is not you
This is not you
This is not you
But I've seen the way
That bodies lie and bodies tend to break
And I've been away
I've been away too long
And I don't know a better place
But you know
What you know is better, is brighter
And you know, you know
What you know is better, is brighter
And this is where we were
When I showed you the dark
Inside of me, in spite of me
On a bench in the park
Artikel Pilihan