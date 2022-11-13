Lirik Lagu Riding On The Train - Odyssey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Riding On The Train - Odyssey
Riding on the train we can feel no pain
Riding on the t
Rain of love
Riding on the train do you feel the same
Riding on the train of love
If you need me night and day
Never take this love away
Let me take you high above
Riding on a train of love
Riding on the train we can feel no pain
Riding on the train of love
Riding on the train do you feel the same
Riding on the train of love
Credit
Artist: Odyssey
Year: 1994
Album: Love Train
Genre: Electronic
Songwriters: Georg Koppehele
Fakta di Baliknya
Odyssey adalah grup disco/soul Amerika yang dibentuk pada tahun 1968 oleh tiga saudara yakni Carmen, Lillian, dan Louise Lopez.
