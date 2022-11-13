Lirik Lagu Riding On The Train - Odyssey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Riding On The Train - Odyssey

Riding on the train we can feel no pain

Riding on the t

Rain of love

Riding on the train do you feel the same

Riding on the train of love

If you need me night and day

Never take this love away

Let me take you high above

Riding on a train of love

Riding on the train we can feel no pain

Riding on the train of love

Riding on the train do you feel the same

Riding on the train of love

Credit

Artist: Odyssey

Year: 1994

Album: Love Train

Genre: Electronic

Songwriters: Georg Koppehele

Fakta di Baliknya

Odyssey adalah grup disco/soul Amerika yang dibentuk pada tahun 1968 oleh tiga saudara yakni Carmen, Lillian, dan Louise Lopez.