Lirik Lagu Something Comforting - Porter Robinson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Something Comforting - Porter Robinson

If I send this void away

Have I lost a part of me?

When you wake you're bargaining

For the promise to come back

'Cause getting made you want more

And hoping made you hurt more

Oh there must be

Something wrong with me

And getting made you want more

And hoping made you hurt more

Someone tell me

Something comforting

Take what you want, but you're tied by the tooth

Wasn't it meant to relieve you?

So suffer the signs the you needed to change

Heed all the ways you'd been thinking

Cause getting made you want more

And hoping made you hurt more

Oh there must be

Something wrong with me

'Cause getting made you want more

And hoping made you hurt more

Someone tell me

Something comforting

Something comforting

Something comforting

Something comforting

Something comforting

Something comforting

Something comforting

Something comforting

Something comforting

And hoping made you hurt more

Oh there must be

Something wrong with me

'Cause getting made you want more

And hoping made you hurt more

Someone tell me

Something comforting

Oh, something comforting

Credit

Album: Nurture

Dirilis: 2021

Penulis lagu: Porter Robinson

Genre: Pop elektro, Drum dan bass, Alternatif/Indie, Dansa/Elektronik, Pop, Korean Rock/Alt