Lirik Lagu Something Comforting - Porter Robinson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Something Comforting - Porter Robinson
If I send this void away
Have I lost a part of me?
When you wake you're bargaining
For the promise to come back
'Cause getting made you want more
And hoping made you hurt more
Oh there must be
Something wrong with me
And getting made you want more
And hoping made you hurt more
Someone tell me
Something comforting
Take what you want, but you're tied by the tooth
Wasn't it meant to relieve you?
So suffer the signs the you needed to change
Heed all the ways you'd been thinking
Cause getting made you want more
And hoping made you hurt more
Oh there must be
Something wrong with me
'Cause getting made you want more
And hoping made you hurt more
Someone tell me
Something comforting
Something comforting
Something comforting
Something comforting
Something comforting
Something comforting
Something comforting
Something comforting
Something comforting
And hoping made you hurt more
Oh there must be
Something wrong with me
'Cause getting made you want more
And hoping made you hurt more
Someone tell me
Something comforting
Oh, something comforting
Credit
Album: Nurture
Dirilis: 2021
Penulis lagu: Porter Robinson
Genre: Pop elektro, Drum dan bass, Alternatif/Indie, Dansa/Elektronik, Pop, Korean Rock/Alt
Artikel Pilihan