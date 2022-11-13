Lirik Lagu Unfold - Porter Robinson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Unfold - Porter Robinson

Ooh, watching wild skies

Wishing with closed eyes

Ooh, run for a lifetime

Follow the signs

I put my pictures down

They're not as good as the real thing

"I wish I could go home"

You're just nostalgic

What do we wander from and only notice it now?

So be here with me

And I watched the water unfold

It's a feeling I want you to know

'Cause I'm not the same as I was

As I shoulder the weight of the world

I was setting in stone until I noticed it right

Do you see how you've grown?

Don't be sorry, then

And I fall from my bones

And now I know I'm alive

I want you to find it

And I watched the water unfold

It's a feeling I want you to know

'Cause I'm not the same as I was

As I shoulder the weight of the world

Thaw your hands now (I have been numb)

Put color in your cheeks (where I belong)

I missed you back then

So be here with me

And I watched the water unfold

It's a feeling I want you to know

And I watched the water unfold

It's a feeling I want you to know

'Cause I'm not the same as I was

As I shoulder the weight of the world