Lirik Lagu Unfold - Porter Robinson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Unfold - Porter Robinson
Ooh, watching wild skies
Wishing with closed eyes
Ooh, run for a lifetime
Follow the signs
I put my pictures down
They're not as good as the real thing
"I wish I could go home"
You're just nostalgic
What do we wander from and only notice it now?
So be here with me
And I watched the water unfold
It's a feeling I want you to know
'Cause I'm not the same as I was
As I shoulder the weight of the world
I was setting in stone until I noticed it right
Do you see how you've grown?
Don't be sorry, then
And I fall from my bones
And now I know I'm alive
I want you to find it
And I watched the water unfold
It's a feeling I want you to know
'Cause I'm not the same as I was
As I shoulder the weight of the world
Thaw your hands now (I have been numb)
Put color in your cheeks (where I belong)
I missed you back then
So be here with me
And I watched the water unfold
It's a feeling I want you to know
And I watched the water unfold
It's a feeling I want you to know
'Cause I'm not the same as I was
As I shoulder the weight of the world
