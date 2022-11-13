Lirik Lagu Love Song For No One – FUR dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Love Song For No One – FUR
She's making a distraction for herself
A momentary relapse means tonight
She finally found what she was looking for
And she might've still been around if he was there
There was poison in the air
It didn't smell much but it tasted like sour words
She heard a car pull into the drive, yeah
So she hid, she was too scared
To walk across cold tiles
And answer the door alone
And the knock which echoed through her tired mind
No one's there, it's all too much
And these thoughts just aren't what they used to be
It's somewhere white, felt somewhat nice to her
Turns the tap, fills the bath
And changes into her wedding gown and dips her toes
And the water's just right for clothes
So she's making a distraction for herself
A momentary relapse means tonight
She finally found what she was looking for
And she might've still been around if he was there
Ooh, oh-oh-oh-ooh, ooh-oh-oh-oh-ooh
Ooh-oh-oh-oh-oh-ooh-ooh
Ooh, oh-oh-oh-ooh, ooh-oh-oh-oh-ooh
Ooh-oh-oh-oh-oh-ooh-ooh
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
