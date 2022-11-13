Lirik Lagu Love Song For No One – FUR dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Love Song For No One – FUR

She's making a distraction for herself

A momentary relapse means tonight

She finally found what she was looking for

And she might've still been around if he was there

There was poison in the air

It didn't smell much but it tasted like sour words

She heard a car pull into the drive, yeah

So she hid, she was too scared

To walk across cold tiles

And answer the door alone

And the knock which echoed through her tired mind

No one's there, it's all too much

And these thoughts just aren't what they used to be

It's somewhere white, felt somewhat nice to her

Turns the tap, fills the bath

And changes into her wedding gown and dips her toes

And the water's just right for clothes

So she's making a distraction for herself

A momentary relapse means tonight

She finally found what she was looking for

And she might've still been around if he was there

Ooh, oh-oh-oh-ooh, ooh-oh-oh-oh-ooh

Ooh-oh-oh-oh-oh-ooh-ooh

Ooh, oh-oh-oh-ooh, ooh-oh-oh-oh-ooh

Ooh-oh-oh-oh-oh-ooh-ooh

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Credit