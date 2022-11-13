Lirik Lagu Sticker – NCT 127 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Sticker – NCT 127

Sticker

Tagging tagging tagging tagging

I got what you need

Weonhaneun geol golla butyeo

I can show you need

Hip haji naran Sticker

Bang bang

Hankkeot himeul jun aedeul jom bwa bwa

NCT we will show you the vibe hi

Urideure rogoreul chong moyangeuro

Baby geopeul naeji mara jweo

Think about ne byeoli oh!

Jamshikdweji ana jeongmal

Nan deo hwanhage neol mandeureo

Du segye yunghwaraneun geo

Jigu malloneun geugeo L.O.V.E ah

Ne mami shigineun daero malhae

Tteuttaero umjigyeodo dwendaneun mariya

Urikkirin daldalhage pak pak sugar

Nunchi ttawin boji malgo

Nega bossran mariya

Geokjeonghaji malgo geunyang pak pak mideo

Neoman geuraedo dwae

Weonhae geureom neoye geoshiya

Nae yeope neo kkok buteo isseobwa

Like a Sticker Sticker Sticker

Nae jakpume juingongeun neonikka

Like a Sticker Sticker Sticker

Gol apeun sesangeun shingyeong kkeo

Neowa naye yeoksaman sseo naeryeoga

Saranghandan mal malgon akkyeo dweo

Nae mal mattamyeon throw your hands up

Seotbulli malgo sege butyeo

Know that I ain't falling off

Aechakshimi sotguchine

Who put this all together

I'm the Sticker for your love

Geunikka boindamyeon ho

Deullindamyeon baro daedaphae like baby

Baby ikkeullineun neukkim sse

Talk about neoye jungnyeok oh

Neomu sege danggyeo nalli

Aju kkarihan nae taedoga

Jeongshindo mot charineun geol

Geobuhal su eoptago baby girl ah

You treat me like a boy

Kkumeul jotneun eoreun aicheoreom mariya

Fallin' into my love my sugar

Deureobwa bwa igeon jeoldae

Ipe ballin mari aniya

Keojyeowatteon nae modeun gamjeongdeureun

Neol majihagi wihan geot

Nega bossran geu mariya

Nae yeope neo kkok buteo isseobwa

Like a Sticker Sticker Sticker

Nae jakpume juingongeun neonikka

Like a Sticker Sticker Sticker

Gol apeun sesangeun shingyeong kkeo

Neowa naye yeoksaman sseo naeryeoga

Saranghandan mal malgon akkyeo dweo

Nae mal mattamyeon throw your hands up