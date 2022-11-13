Lirik Lagu Sticker – NCT 127 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Sticker
Tagging tagging tagging tagging
I got what you need
Weonhaneun geol golla butyeo
I can show you need
Hip haji naran Sticker
Bang bang
Hankkeot himeul jun aedeul jom bwa bwa
NCT we will show you the vibe hi
Urideure rogoreul chong moyangeuro
Baby geopeul naeji mara jweo
Think about ne byeoli oh!
Jamshikdweji ana jeongmal
Nan deo hwanhage neol mandeureo
Du segye yunghwaraneun geo
Jigu malloneun geugeo L.O.V.E ah
Ne mami shigineun daero malhae
Tteuttaero umjigyeodo dwendaneun mariya
Urikkirin daldalhage pak pak sugar
Nunchi ttawin boji malgo
Nega bossran mariya
Geokjeonghaji malgo geunyang pak pak mideo
Neoman geuraedo dwae
Weonhae geureom neoye geoshiya
Nae yeope neo kkok buteo isseobwa
Like a Sticker Sticker Sticker
Nae jakpume juingongeun neonikka
Like a Sticker Sticker Sticker
Gol apeun sesangeun shingyeong kkeo
Neowa naye yeoksaman sseo naeryeoga
Saranghandan mal malgon akkyeo dweo
Nae mal mattamyeon throw your hands up
Seotbulli malgo sege butyeo
Know that I ain't falling off
Aechakshimi sotguchine
Who put this all together
I'm the Sticker for your love
Geunikka boindamyeon ho
Deullindamyeon baro daedaphae like baby
Baby ikkeullineun neukkim sse
Talk about neoye jungnyeok oh
Neomu sege danggyeo nalli
Aju kkarihan nae taedoga
Jeongshindo mot charineun geol
Geobuhal su eoptago baby girl ah
You treat me like a boy
Kkumeul jotneun eoreun aicheoreom mariya
Fallin' into my love my sugar
Deureobwa bwa igeon jeoldae
Ipe ballin mari aniya
Keojyeowatteon nae modeun gamjeongdeureun
Neol majihagi wihan geot
Nega bossran geu mariya
Nae yeope neo kkok buteo isseobwa
Like a Sticker Sticker Sticker
Nae jakpume juingongeun neonikka
Like a Sticker Sticker Sticker
Gol apeun sesangeun shingyeong kkeo
Neowa naye yeoksaman sseo naeryeoga
Saranghandan mal malgon akkyeo dweo
Nae mal mattamyeon throw your hands up
Artikel Pilihan